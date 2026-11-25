A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution story on the rising stars in Georgia’s Democratic Party caught my attention.
The article by chief political reporter Greg Bluestein was spot on, noting that the Democrats’ remarkable sweep across Georgia — and the South — has put Georgia politicians squarely in the middle of the 2028 presidential conversation.
Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, who won reelection decisively, and Raphael Warnock have grabbed national headlines as possible contenders for the White House in two years.
On the Republican side, aides to Gov. Brian Kemp — who hopes to get the GOP back on track — say he is also considering a presidential bid.
But there was one major piece of the puzzle missing from that particular AJC article: Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms.
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Bottoms’ local and White House experience distinguish her
The former Atlanta mayor made history on Nov. 3, becoming Georgia’s first Black governor and the first woman elected to the state’s highest office. She will also be the first Black woman to serve as governor of any state in the nation.
No doubt she is a force to be reckoned with. Her victory over Republican Rick Jackson puts her in a position to advance an agenda focused on expanding Medicaid, carefully regulating data center development and providing relief from rising costs.
I am well aware that Bottoms faced criticism over her handling of the 2020 civil protests and unrest during her tenure as mayor. However, her campaign made the case for her accomplishments, including implementing significant pay raises for police officers, advocating for federal violence-intervention resources and navigating the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former Atlanta mayor made history on Nov. 3, becoming Georgia’s first Black governor and the first woman elected to the state’s highest office. She will also be the first Black woman to serve as governor of any state in the nation.
No doubt she is a force to be reckoned with. Her victory over Republican Rick Jackson puts her in a position to advance an agenda focused on expanding Medicaid, carefully regulating data center development and providing relief from rising costs.
I am well aware that Bottoms faced criticism over her handling of the 2020 civil protests and unrest during her tenure as mayor. However, her campaign made the case for her accomplishments, including implementing significant pay raises for police officers, advocating for federal violence-intervention resources and navigating the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bottoms brings more than a historic election victory to the table.
Her experience in local government gives her a valuable perspective on the challenges facing communities across Georgia. She has also held significant roles at the national level, serving as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and senior adviser to the president under former President Joe Biden.
Her historic election has drawn national attention
Catapulted onto the national spotlight, Bottoms now brings another important voice to the conversation about the future of the Democratic Party.
Her historic election is already drawing attention well beyond Georgia, and her role in shaping the party’s future will be worth watching.
Some political insiders are already buzzing that she is on the short list of contenders for U.S. vice president in 2028.
Democrats have much to be proud of today. What tomorrow holds is even more exciting. I am confident Georgia Democrats are poised to head to the nation’s Capitol and help shape policies that will benefit Americans across the country.
Ossoff, Warnock, Bottoms. They are all players on the national stage.
But keep an especially close eye on Gov.-elect Bottoms. She won over voters who know she has what it takes to lead.
Stay tuned.
Robb Pitts has served as the chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners since 2017. His term ends in January.
The opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
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