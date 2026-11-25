Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, who will be the nation’s first Black woman governor, speaks at her midterm election watch party at the Marriott Marquis Atlanta on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. (Arvin Temkar for the AJC)

Some political insiders are already buzzing that the governor-elect is on the short list of contenders for U.S. vice president in 2028.

Some political insiders are already buzzing that the governor-elect is on the short list of contenders for U.S. vice president in 2028.

By Robb Pitts – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Robb Pitts – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Re: “A Southern shake-up puts 3 Georgians in the 2028 presidential spotlight.”

A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution story on the rising stars in Georgia’s Democratic Party caught my attention.

The article by chief political reporter Greg Bluestein was spot on, noting that the Democrats’ remarkable sweep across Georgia — and the South — has put Georgia politicians squarely in the middle of the 2028 presidential conversation.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff, who won reelection decisively, and Raphael Warnock have grabbed national headlines as possible contenders for the White House in two years.

Related Story Make elections boring again and leave behind voting results denialism November 19, 2026

On the Republican side, aides to Gov. Brian Kemp — who hopes to get the GOP back on track — say he is also considering a presidential bid.