Opinion Don’t force Mike Collins down my throat. I’m voting for all other Republicans. Georgia voters owe political candidates nothing. Our votes must be earned. Share Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins waves as he leaves the stage before President Donald Trump arrives at a midterm campaign rally at Guardian Centers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Perry. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

AJC By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 19 minutes ago

Last week, in language I should not repeat in a prestigious publication, I announced I had decided to leave one line blank on my ballot this year. I am tired of the parties continually shoving bad candidates down our throats, telling us we have to save the country from the other side, and then everything keeps getting worse. For 20 years, I have heard that every election is the last election and that conservatives must hold their noses, close their eyes, and pull the lever or lose the country. I used to say it myself. America is still here. The candidates, however, keep getting worse, and every cycle we are told to debase ourselves a little further to support them, or else.

Related Story Guest Column: I was Jon Ossoff’s guest at the Capitol, but here’s why I’m for Mike Collins Some will tell me that leaving the line blank is a vote for Ossoff. It is not. I disagree with Ossoff on most of what matters to me, and he will not get my vote. Others will say I am costing Republicans a Senate seat. Last month, I could hardly find a knowledgeable Republican who thought Collins could win. His polling has not gotten better.

Republicans should ask why the party keeps nominating candidates like Collins rather than blame the voters who will not eat what he is serving. We now have two election cycles of bad GOP nominees. In 2022, I accurately said Herschel Walker would not win with his baggage. It is déjà vu all over again. Republicans need to be offered the whole menu In 2000, 43rd President George W. Bush carried Florida by 537 votes, and his team concluded that millions of evangelicals had stayed home. Bush’s team spent the next four years, through policy choices, winning those voters back. Skipping one race on an otherwise full ballot sends a very strong message. Someone will notice that a Republican voter marked every Republican name but one. I want them to notice. When a restaurant’s menu flops, the owner does not blame the customers. He looks at the plates coming back half-eaten and the declining revenue. He changes the menu because the alternative is going out of business. The parties are no different. They keep serving rotten sandwiches because we keep eating them. They will change what they serve only when enough customers push the plate back. Related Story Plazas: Keisha Lance Bottom didn’t let Atlanta ‘burn.’ Don’t tell her opponents. Jesus asked what it profits a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul. Republicans are not even being offered the whole world. We are being asked to trade a piece of our souls for one Senate seat, and I am not willing to make that trade.