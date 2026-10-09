Opinion Mike Collins does not seem to notice or care about the company he keeps I do not believe Georgia’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee is a Klansman, but his record and staffing decisions do not help. Share Add AJC on Google U.S. Rep. Mike Collins speaks to supporters at his watch party after winning the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in June. Collins faces Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in the November election. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2026)

AJC By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 40 minutes ago

In September, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins bragged to a campaign crowd about his “convoy captains,” the county organizers who run his grassroots operation across Georgia. He called them one of the reasons his campaign has been so successful. On Wednesday, the Daily Beast reported that two of those captains had held leadership roles in American Patriots USA, a group founded by Chester Doles. Doles is a former Ku Klux Klan leader who has called himself a fifth-generation Klansman and who went to prison for beating up a Black man in Maryland. Joshua Mote, Collins’ captain in Hall County, served as the group’s vice president. Michael Boggus, his captain in Banks County, served as its state director.

Related Story Erickson: Republicans better hope that Georgians still take pride in splitting tickets Wealthy donors shape various right-wing think tanks and publications while white nationalist Nick Fuentes and his followers work their way into Republican organizations. None of it can be successful if conservatives stand against it.

The other day, I noted the right’s protection of Andrew and Tristan Tate, men facing rape and trafficking charges in two countries who nevertheless found friends inside the Trump administration and sympathetic microphones from Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Benny Johnson. The lesson there was the same. A movement that keeps making room for bad men eventually gets defined by them. Argument about the other side being worse is wearing out Brandon Phillips, the former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, places a sign during Collins’ U.S. Senate Republican primary election watch party in May in Jackson. Collins' campaign cut ties with Phillips in May for a social media post mocking a political operative whose wife attempted suicide after accusing former NBC host Matt Lauer of rape. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Collins is what that lesson looks like on a Georgia ballot. I do not believe Collins is a Klansman, and I do not believe he shares his son-in-law’s views. I do believe he has shown repeatedly that he either does not notice or does not care who is standing next to him. His own record does not help.

Related Story Plazas: As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, Georgia’s Latino voters could shape the midterms In 2024, he praised Ole Miss students who racially taunted a Black protester before backing away from it. If Collins could not keep alumni of a group he personally labeled a hate organization off his county roster, voters are entitled to wonder who would end up in his Senate office. In his House office, already, he has had a chief of staff on a group chat trying to get a Holocaust denier out of jail. That guy replaced the prior chief of staff, who has his own well-documented history of serious problems. For a decade, Republican voters have been asked to hold their noses and vote for bad candidates because the other side is worse. But the argument has a shelf life. It works when the flaws are a candidate’s own temper or vanity. It wears out when the flaw is a habit of elevating people who want to sort their neighbors by race and blame the Jews for everything wrong with the world. People will not necessarily suddenly vote for the opposition, but there is a growing likelihood some just do not vote in the race. Scripture warns that bad company ruins good morals. Voters understand that instinctively. They judge a man by the friends he keeps, the family he puts on his website and the organizers he lets speak for him. Conservatives are getting tired of dealing with flawed candidates’ moral baggage.