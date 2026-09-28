Opinion Rick Jackson gives Republicans the steam power to push against Trump headwinds After September, Republicans start to talk, and the polling settles closer to reality. That seems to be the trend in Georgia. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson, right, reacts as he talks with local farmers and government officials supporting his campaign during an event announcing his plan to support Georgia farmers at Cagle's Family Farm on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Canton. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Erick Erickson – AJC Contributor 14 minutes ago Share

America’s macroeconomic picture may look good with near full employment and a stable stock market, but the microeconomic picture is dreadful. Americans are feeling pain at the pump and in the grocery store. The president has never met a rake he did not want to step on. Tariffs have had the negative effects mainstream economics said they would. The war has added to uncertainty and prices. Republicans are sailing into headwinds, mostly of the president’s making. A few different Republicans in Georgia have told me the same thing in different settings over the past few months.

Republican door knockers are getting doors slammed in their faces. Independent voters are mad. Republican voters are mad. Democratic voters are furious and fired up. One longtime Republican told me this year feels worse than 2018. Loading... Jackson’s money will propel the GOP Erick Erickson is the host of the nationally syndicated “Erick Erickson Show." He is also a contributor to the AJC. (Courtesy) In 1787, on the Delaware River, John Fitch built a 45-foot-long steam-powered boat relying on James Watt’s 1769 groundbreaking improvements on the steam engine. Fitch’s boat was not economically viable, but he inspired Robert Fulton, who, by 1811, had a steamboat that could navigate the lower Mississippi River, where boat traffic tended to be one way with the currents, only for the flat-bottom boats to be hauled north by animals. With Fulton’s steam-powered ship, the New Orleans, Americans no longer had to depend on winds and currents for navigation. Headwinds were no match for steam power. For Republicans in Georgia, gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson is their Robert Fulton this year. His money is pushing the GOP against headwinds that could otherwise sink the party. According to AdImpact, Republicans in Georgia have $34.9 million in gubernatorial ad reservations through the election, with $31.5 million of it being cable and broadcast ads starting after Sept. 28. Democrats have $281,000 in ad reservations with nothing for cable and broadcast after Sept. 28. That is just brutal and does not include most digital advertisements. In 1787, on the Delaware River, John Fitch built a 45-foot-long steam-powered boat relying on James Watt’s 1769 groundbreaking improvements on the steam engine. Fitch’s boat was not economically viable, but he inspired Robert Fulton, who, by 1811, had a steamboat that could navigate the lower Mississippi River, where boat traffic tended to be one way with the currents, only for the flat-bottom boats to be hauled north by animals. With Fulton’s steam-powered ship, the New Orleans, Americans no longer had to depend on winds and currents for navigation. Headwinds were no match for steam power. For Republicans in Georgia, gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson is their Robert Fulton this year. His money is pushing the GOP against headwinds that could otherwise sink the party. According to AdImpact, Republicans in Georgia have $34.9 million in gubernatorial ad reservations through the election, with $31.5 million of it being cable and broadcast ads starting after Sept. 28. Democrats have $281,000 in ad reservations with nothing for cable and broadcast after Sept. 28. That is just brutal and does not include most digital advertisements. Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms has to rely on U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to carry her across the finish line. As of Sept. 21, 2026, Rick Jackson took the polling lead in the Real Clear Politics polling average. Pollster Patrick Ruffini has documented Democrats tend to have a significant polling bias in the summer, as Republicans do not talk to pollsters.

After September, Republicans start to talk, and the polling settles closer to reality. That seems to be the trend in Georgia. Jackson’s bottomless pit of money helps.

Ossoff’s success won’t translate downballot Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff raise their hands together to conclude their combined rally in the Georgia Theatre in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. (Felix Scheyer for the AJC) Recently, I stopped by a Republican fundraiser for Secretary of State nominee Tim Fleming and Attorney General nominee Brian Strickland by my house in Middle Georgia. It was the first time I had seen Republicans happy in a while. A number of politicians from across the state were there. They all tell me Jackson’s momentum is helping them. They all tell me it is closer than they want, but the GOP cash advantage is starting to translate into a more energized Republican base. Overwhelmingly, Republicans think Jackson’s ads with just the sights and sounds of Atlanta during the summer of 2020, with Bottoms, the former Atlanta mayor, insisting she was proud of her work, have done more for them than anything else. At this point, it is hard to find a knowledgeable Republican who thinks Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Collins can win. It is equally hard to find a knowledgeable Democrat who thinks Mayor Bottoms will win.