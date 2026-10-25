In this, our 250th year as a nation, let’s resolve to celebrate that history by voting with confidence.

In this, our 250th year as a nation, let’s resolve to celebrate that history by voting with confidence.

As we talk with voters and election officials in Georgia, there is a sense of dread about the upcoming election.

Scrolling through your feed of choice, you’ll encounter panicked posts and news updates, all while political ads blare nonstop. We get why people feel worried. But as election experts, what concerns us most is that voters will stay home because they believe voting is unsafe or that their votes don’t matter.

When we look at what’s actually happening during voting, we see a record-breaking number of Georgia voters who have already safely and conveniently cast their ballots. More than 1.3 million Georgians have voted early as of Oct. 22 — which is nearly 17% of the state’s registered voters — with Election Day still more than a week away.