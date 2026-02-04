Trump wants nationalized elections for his benefit. That’s not how this works.

Trump lost that election to former President Joe Biden, but he continues to insist falsely that he was robbed.
His nationalization position emerges just five years after Republicans rebuffed a Democratic bill proposing new federal election standards because they were concerned that it eroded the power of states.
Lewis fretted that Supreme Court decisions, such as the 2013 Shelby v. Holder ruling, which invalidated a portion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, led to states passing new voting laws that he and other voting rights advocates believed created barriers to the franchise.
Let’s get one thing straight: The intentions of Trump and Lewis are markedly different.
Lewis wanted states to respect the rights of all voters to cast the ballot of their choice. Trump, on the other hand, is not interested in free and fair elections. He just wants an electoral system that will ensure victory for him and his allies only.
Conservatives called John Lewis Act ‘liberal’ ‘power grab’
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, walks arm in arm with other members of Congress, in Selma, Ala., on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 40th anniversary of the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march. From left are, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.; Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; Lewis; Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md.; Rep. Artur Davis, D-Ala., and Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, of Tennessee. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer)
Congress passed the Voting Rights Act 61 years ago precisely to undo decades of disenfranchisement, particularly of Black citizens, with literacy tests, poll taxes and, in some cases, blatant intimidation and violence.
The act created a mechanism for federal oversight in communities that had a history of discrimination, mainly in the South.
In 2021, the then-Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, by a vote of 219-212, approved on party lines the John Lewis Act to create national standards to ensure fairness across the board. The U.S. Senate never voted on the bill.
Republican critics balked at the affront to states’ authority over elections. Heritage Action, the advocacy arm of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, the author of Project 2025, called the bill “Pelosi’s Election Power Grab,” after House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: “ … Liberals will use the power of the federal government to overturn voter ID laws and prevent states from ensuring the integrity of their own elections.”
Republican critics balked at the affront to states’ authority over elections. Heritage Action, the advocacy arm of the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, the author of Project 2025, called the bill “Pelosi’s Election Power Grab,” after House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi: “ … Liberals will use the power of the federal government to overturn voter ID laws and prevent states from ensuring the integrity of their own elections.”
Now, back in the White House, Trump sees no need to stay true to ideology.
Georgia’s Raffensperger offers sage counsel to move on
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is running for governor, speaks with AJC reporter David Wickert during budget hearings at the Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
The John Lewis Act was refiled in 2025, but with a Republican-controlled House and Senate, the legislation has not advanced since last year.
However, Trump’s remarks create an opportunity for members of Congress to revisit the conversation.
The split-party House vote of 2021 shows there’s a gap in how Republicans and Democrats think about how elections should be run. Can they find a way to balance the interests of access and security?
Raffensperger, who is running for governor in 2026, is a pariah to Trump because he refused to bend to the president’s will and “find” him enough votes to win Georgia in 2020. However, he is no liberal and was scorched by Democrats for pushing election law changes in 2021 that they claimed created more barriers to voting.
In response to the FBI raid, Raffensperger said: “The path forward is through national reform, not repetition of old arguments that don’t add up. I urge lawmakers to focus on strengthening state administration of elections rather than rehashing the same outdated claims or worse — moving to federalize a core function of state government.”
He is right on the mark, particularly on his last point.
“I’m supportive of only citizens voting and showing ID at polling places. I think that makes sense. … But I’m not in favor of federalizing elections, no. I think that’s a constitutional issue,” he said.
In 2021, Georgia’s 14-member congressional delegation in the House split on party lines on the John Lewis Act.
Of the 10 who are still in office today, here’s how they voted in 2021:
In its 2025-2026 term, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a new challenge to the Voting Rights Act in Louisiana v. Callais. The ruling could affect another portion of the act, this one that prohibits rules or laws that discriminate against voters on the basis of race, color or primary language spoken.
A ruling is expected by this summer.
That decision could potentially make voting reform even more important.
Any reform should seek to benefit all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, not just one man.
David Plazas joined the AJC as opinion editor in 2025. His goal is to create the ultimate platform for conversations, debates and idea exchanges in the South. He spent 25 years at the USA TODAY Company working his way from reporter at The News-Press in Fort Myers, Florida, to statewide opinion and engagement editor at The Tennessean in Nashville.
David Plazas joined the AJC as opinion editor in 2025. His goal is to create the ultimate platform for conversations, debates and idea exchanges in the South. He spent 25 years at the USA TODAY Company working his way from reporter at The News-Press in Fort Myers, Florida, to statewide opinion and engagement editor at The Tennessean in Nashville.