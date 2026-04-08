U.S. move away from globalization will leave it isolated, behind and weakened

An aerial image of the Talmadge Bridge above the Savannah River with the Georgia Ports Authority Ocean Terminal in the background is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

If the United States continues on this path, Georgians will feel it first with slower growth, fewer jobs and lighter wallets.

If the United States continues on this path, Georgians will feel it first with slower growth, fewer jobs and lighter wallets.

These places exist because the United States built a global trading system, and that system is moving out without us.

Every month, millions of travelers pass through the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport or consume goods that arrived through the Port of Savannah .

Ever since the end of the Cold War, the world’s economies have been deeply intertwined, fostering peace. This “peace dividend” allowed for decades of mostly uninterrupted economic growth around the world.

This is now changing, as the average American is spending record amounts on everyday goods. We often take for granted the cheap price of a T-shirt or a book, which might cost many times more if made entirely in the United States. The era of globalization seems to be shifting to a smaller club, and the U.S. is not in it.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, the tone has changed drastically. Instead of pushing for more integration, countries looked to reshore production or revise their supply chains.

Prime Minister Mark Carney became the first Canadian leader to visit China since 2017, creating a new comprehensive trade deal between the two countries. Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom is working on a similar negotiation.