Trump’s narcissistic tendencies raise alarm about the war in Iran
Ever since President Trump descended a golden escalator, mental health professionals have issued warnings about his narcissistic tendencies.
President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival at the White House, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
By S.I. Strong – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago
Though President Donald Trump’s mental status has long been a subject for debate, concerns have multiplied in recent days, not only because of the attacks on Iran and Venezuela but also because of his decision to post an AI-generated depiction of himself as a Christ-like figure surrounded by military imagery.
Supporters claim that Trump’s brand of chaotic unpredictability is evidence of a three-dimensional chess master at work, but billions of people around the world believe otherwise. Rather than applauding U.S. actions, they wonder just how and when it will all end.
According to experts in narcissism theory, the answers are not well and not soon.
Narcissism theory is an interdisciplinary field that combines psychology, political science and international relations to anticipate how leaders with certain personality traits will behave on the world stage.
Research in this field provides a compelling explanation of current world events as well as a chilling forecast for the future.
Narcissists behave aggressively even in times of calm
Popular culture often characterizes narcissism as little more than a childish “look at me” mindset, but the truth is much darker.
According to a 2021 meta-analysis published by the American Psychological Association of 437 different empirical studies, narcissism — including both pathological and nonpathological narcissism — is clearly and consistently linked to both aggression and violence.
The aggression can take a variety of forms — direct, indirect, physical, verbal, bullying and trolling — but all of it involves a deep-seated desire to dominate and control. In the words of study authors Sophie Kjærvik and Brad Bushman, “individuals high in narcissism are not particularly picky when it comes to how they aggress against others.”
Kjærvik and Bushman’s meta-analysis generated other disturbing data. For example, they found narcissists don’t need a reason to engage in aggression, nor do they act aggressively only in the heat of the moment.
S.I. Strong is the K.H. Gyr professor of private international law at Emory University. (Courtesy)
Popular culture often characterizes narcissism as little more than a childish “look at me” mindset, but the truth is much darker.
According to a 2021 meta-analysis published by the American Psychological Association of 437 different empirical studies, narcissism — including both pathological and nonpathological narcissism — is clearly and consistently linked to both aggression and violence.
The aggression can take a variety of forms — direct, indirect, physical, verbal, bullying and trolling — but all of it involves a deep-seated desire to dominate and control. In the words of study authors Sophie Kjærvik and Brad Bushman, “individuals high in narcissism are not particularly picky when it comes to how they aggress against others.”
Kjærvik and Bushman’s meta-analysis generated other disturbing data. For example, they found narcissists don’t need a reason to engage in aggression, nor do they act aggressively only in the heat of the moment.
Instead, those suffering from narcissism are likely to engage in aggression even when unprovoked and even during moments of relative calm. Another study published in Aggressive Behavior, conducted by Dennis Reidy, Joshua Foster and Amos Zeichner, found that “the odds of being an unprovoked aggressor are nearly 100% greater for high narcissism men … compared with low narcissism men.”
Instead, those suffering from narcissism are likely to engage in aggression even when unprovoked and even during moments of relative calm. Another study published in Aggressive Behavior, conducted by Dennis Reidy, Joshua Foster and Amos Zeichner, found that “the odds of being an unprovoked aggressor are nearly 100% greater for high narcissism men … compared with low narcissism men.”
These findings are borne out by a recent study of U.S. presidents who held office between 1897 and 2009. That research, conducted by John Harden, found that presidents who ranked highly on the narcissism scale were six times more likely to initiate conflict with another great power each year they were in office, as compared with presidents with average levels of narcissism.
Highly narcissistic presidents were also more likely to “go it alone” in international conflicts, something that looks eerily reminiscent of recent U.S. actions around the globe.
There’s a link between Iran war and Trump’s psyche
Even more concerning is data showing that wars involving the United States last longer when a highly narcissistic president is in power (613 days) as opposed to when a non-narcissistic president is in power (136 days). These results are entirely consistent with recent reports that Trump is considering putting U.S. boots on the ground and demanding a role in deciding the new leader of Iran.
Although the so-called Goldwater Rule usually precludes psychiatrists from diagnosing public figures from afar, these experts — including Trump’s own niece, psychologist Mary Trump — have argued that concerns about national security require them to step forward. In retrospect, those warnings appear ominously prescient.
Narcissism theory suggests that what is happening in Iran may be linked to what is happening in Donald Trump’s damaged psyche.Research also indicates that the situation will not improve over time, since narcissist politicians do not change once they are in office.
Instead, the best if not only way to beat a narcissist is to avoid putting yourself or your country at their mercy in the first place — something to be considered the next time we are all at the election box.
S.I. Strong is the K.H. Gyr professor of private international law at Emory University.