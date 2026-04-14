Opinion Trump’s narcissistic tendencies raise alarm about the war in Iran Ever since President Trump descended a golden escalator, mental health professionals have issued warnings about his narcissistic tendencies. President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival at the White House, Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

By S.I. Strong – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 54 minutes ago Share

Though President Donald Trump’s mental status has long been a subject for debate, concerns have multiplied in recent days, not only because of the attacks on Iran and Venezuela but also because of his decision to post an AI-generated depiction of himself as a Christ-like figure surrounded by military imagery. Supporters claim that Trump’s brand of chaotic unpredictability is evidence of a three-dimensional chess master at work, but billions of people around the world believe otherwise. Rather than applauding U.S. actions, they wonder just how and when it will all end.

According to experts in narcissism theory, the answers are not well and not soon. RELATED Opinion: U.S. move away from globalization will leave it isolated, behind and weakened Narcissism theory is an interdisciplinary field that combines psychology, political science and international relations to anticipate how leaders with certain personality traits will behave on the world stage. Research in this field provides a compelling explanation of current world events as well as a chilling forecast for the future. Narcissists behave aggressively even in times of calm Popular culture often characterizes narcissism as little more than a childish “look at me” mindset, but the truth is much darker. According to a 2021 meta-analysis published by the American Psychological Association of 437 different empirical studies, narcissism — including both pathological and nonpathological narcissism — is clearly and consistently linked to both aggression and violence. The aggression can take a variety of forms — direct, indirect, physical, verbal, bullying and trolling — but all of it involves a deep-seated desire to dominate and control. In the words of study authors Sophie Kjærvik and Brad Bushman, “individuals high in narcissism are not particularly picky when it comes to how they aggress against others.” Kjærvik and Bushman’s meta-analysis generated other disturbing data. For example, they found narcissists don’t need a reason to engage in aggression, nor do they act aggressively only in the heat of the moment. S.I. Strong is the K.H. Gyr professor of private international law at Emory University. (Courtesy) Popular culture often characterizes narcissism as little more than a childish “look at me” mindset, but the truth is much darker. According to a 2021 meta-analysis published by the American Psychological Association of 437 different empirical studies, narcissism — including both pathological and nonpathological narcissism — is clearly and consistently linked to both aggression and violence. The aggression can take a variety of forms — direct, indirect, physical, verbal, bullying and trolling — but all of it involves a deep-seated desire to dominate and control. In the words of study authors Sophie Kjærvik and Brad Bushman, “individuals high in narcissism are not particularly picky when it comes to how they aggress against others.” Kjærvik and Bushman’s meta-analysis generated other disturbing data. For example, they found narcissists don’t need a reason to engage in aggression, nor do they act aggressively only in the heat of the moment.

Instead, those suffering from narcissism are likely to engage in aggression even when unprovoked and even during moments of relative calm. Another study published in Aggressive Behavior, conducted by Dennis Reidy, Joshua Foster and Amos Zeichner, found that “the odds of being an unprovoked aggressor are nearly 100% greater for high narcissism men … compared with low narcissism men.” Instead, those suffering from narcissism are likely to engage in aggression even when unprovoked and even during moments of relative calm. Another study published in Aggressive Behavior, conducted by Dennis Reidy, Joshua Foster and Amos Zeichner, found that “the odds of being an unprovoked aggressor are nearly 100% greater for high narcissism men … compared with low narcissism men.”