Opinion Iran war redefined America’s alliances. Allies won’t wait out U.S. volatility. The United States’ partners now face dependence without voice, exposure without consent and leverage without limits. President Donald Trump concludes his speech about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP Pool)

By Brian O’Neill – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

The Iran war may be remembered for many things: the missiles, the oil shock, the scramble to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, a democracy threatening the destruction of “a whole civilization.” But its deeper significance lies elsewhere. It showed U.S. allies exactly what President Donald Trump’s understanding of alliance looks like in practice — and removed any remaining space to dismiss it as rhetoric.

RELATED Opinion: U.S. move away from globalization will leave it isolated, behind and weakened For decades, U.S. alliances were never acts of charity. NATO was not a book club. America’s security relationships with Japan, South Korea, Australia and the Gulf monarchies were built on interest, leverage and unequal power. Every ally knew that. But they were not merely transactional. They rested on something larger: consultation, some measure of strategic continuity and the assumption that American power, however unevenly applied, operated inside a recognizable framework. That framework has collapsed. For decades, U.S. and allies operated on a predictable pattern Brian O’Neill is a retired CIA executive. He teaches national security at Georgia Tech. (Courtesy) The lesson of the Iran war is not that U.S. power has suddenly become replaceable. European militaries still rely on American capabilities that cannot be replicated quickly, and the U.S. nuclear umbrella remains central to deterrence. This is also true for Japan and South Korea. And in the Gulf, no other outside actor can provide the integrated air and missile defense architecture that Washington can. What has changed is not the fact of dependence, but what that dependence now leads to. For decades, dependence pointed in a predictable direction. Allies aligned early because they understood how U.S. power would be used, even when they disagreed with it. The Iran war demonstrated that this expectation has collapsed because Washington’s demands have lost any clear boundary. The United States took action against Iran without consultation, then demanded support as its objectives shifted. When the Trump administration pressed allies to help police the Strait of Hormuz, many balked. Japan stressed its legal limits. Australia held back. European governments pushed back more openly. The lesson of the Iran war is not that U.S. power has suddenly become replaceable. European militaries still rely on American capabilities that cannot be replicated quickly, and the U.S. nuclear umbrella remains central to deterrence. This is also true for Japan and South Korea. And in the Gulf, no other outside actor can provide the integrated air and missile defense architecture that Washington can. What has changed is not the fact of dependence, but what that dependence now leads to. For decades, dependence pointed in a predictable direction. Allies aligned early because they understood how U.S. power would be used, even when they disagreed with it. The Iran war demonstrated that this expectation has collapsed because Washington’s demands have lost any clear boundary. The United States took action against Iran without consultation, then demanded support as its objectives shifted. When the Trump administration pressed allies to help police the Strait of Hormuz, many balked. Japan stressed its legal limits. Australia held back. European governments pushed back more openly.

RELATED Opinion: Iranian people don’t want war. They want peace and freedom. That hesitation reflected exclusion from the decision — and the recognition that joining a U.S.-led effort no longer meant a defined mission, but exposure to shifting objectives and cross-theater pressure. That hesitation reflected exclusion from the decision — and the recognition that joining a U.S.-led effort no longer meant a defined mission, but exposure to shifting objectives and cross-theater pressure.

Washington’s response clarified the stakes. Trump threatened to curtail support tied to Ukraine if allies did not step forward and told partners dependent on Gulf energy: “Get your own oil.” Cooperation was linked to consequences elsewhere. U.S. messaging continued to swing — signaling not just inconsistency, but that the terms of cooperation themselves were provisional, subject to revision in real time. This is not an adjustment in alliance management. It is a change in how the system operates. Partners no longer assume a shared strategic process This reality will accelerate a shift already underway since Trump’s return to office — a shift most visible in Europe but unfolding across U.S. alliances. European governments are increasing defense spending and expanding forward deployments, structuring those capabilities to reduce exposure to U.S. decision-making, including renewing debate over issues once considered settled, such as nuclear deterrence. This may appear to be a hedge against a single administration. It is not. The conclusion allies are drawing is not just about Trump, but about the United States itself: that such volatility is not an aberration to be waited out. Many are planning with little expectation that this will self-correct in 2029. At best, we are entering a form of detente.

The timeline makes that clear. European defense planning is oriented around the end of the decade when Russia is expected to have rebuilt enough military capacity to test NATO’s eastern flank. That is no longer treated as a distant contingency. It is a working assumption. What is no longer assumed is not simply whether the United States will be present, but on what terms it would enter, how those terms might evolve under pressure and whether its participation would remain fixed once a crisis is underway. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC American power has never depended solely on its military dominance. It has depended on the ability to generate alignment early — to assemble coalitions before crises peak, to coordinate economic pressure across partners and to extend its reach through allies willing to absorb risk alongside it. That capability has eroded. The United States finds itself with partners who no longer assume alignment is a shared strategic process. It is a negotiation conducted on Washington’s timeline, under shifting conditions and often linked to unrelated demands.