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Wealth tax could help uninsured Georgians The State of Washington just enacted a tax on income over $1 million, the latest state to levy a tax aimed squarely at the wealthy. The law, signed by Gov. Bob Ferguson, creates an income tax for top earners beginning in 2028. The 9.9% tax will apply only to income over $1 million, and will be used to fund child care programs, free school meals, tax credits for working families and tax breaks for small businesses.

Approximately 1.2 million people under 65 in Georgia are uninsured, with significant disparities based on age, income and eligibility for coverage programs. Requiring the 1% to do their fair share would be great and innovative, but probably not going to happen. Come on, Georgia, we can do better. DAVID A. HOORT, MABLETON

Trump took the only step left to protect us When I was in grammar school, we hid under our desks during air raid drills, preparing for a Russian atomic bomb attack. When the Cuban missile crisis hit, I was a Marine just out of Parris Island. President John F. Kennedy forced Russia to remove its missiles from Cuba, knowing we could be attacked if they remained.

President Donald Trump ordered Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities destroyed, stopping them from bringing “Death to America.” Iran and their proxies have killed Americans for decades. Allowing them to have nuclear missiles is naive and suicidal. And yet, we have Democrats and some Republicans deriding Trump’s decision. Prior U.S. presidents all insisted that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Decades of diplomacy and the $1.7 billion President Barack Obama returned to them accomplished nothing. President Trump took the only step left to protect us. Like President Kennedy stopping Khrushchev, President Trump is stopping the ayatollahs, so school children today won’t have air raid drills. RONALD MEDHURST SR., WALESKA Somebody should tell Iran they’ve been defeated Since the war started, various figures in the administration, including the president, have kept declaring victory and stating that Iran has been defeated. Evidently, Iran has not received the message of their defeat. Iran has cut off 20% of the world’s oil supply by shutting down shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. They continue to launch drone and missile strikes against U.S. and allied targets. The regime has not been toppled, and to top it all off, the U.S. has lifted sanctions on some Iranian oil shipments. So we are effectively helping the enemy receive funds to fight our troops. This is military and diplomatic incompetence of the highest order.