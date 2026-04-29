Special session needed to deal with QR codes
Re: “Editorial: Gov. Kemp should call legislators back in session to fix voting fail.”
Special session needed to deal with QR codes
Re: “Editorial: Gov. Kemp should call legislators back in session to fix voting fail.”
AJC Editorial Board: I fully support your editorial position! Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his former deputy Gabe Sterling are smart people and came up with a good system. QR code results are auditable.
Gov. Brian Kemp should call a special session immediately to extend the deadline. I have already confirmed that my state rep agrees.
BOB RUBY, SANDY SPRINGS
Watch out for Trump’s distractions
Democrat leaders continue to play into the hands of Donald Trump, the master manipulator. He daily distracts, tweaks, and irritates them with glee, saying and doing outrageous, despicable things.
While he often acts like an unhinged madman, it is a grave mistake for the party’s leaders to be distracted by the Trump sideshow. A cogent, well-implemented campaign is needed now to take back the White House in 2028 to keep us from having to suffer a Trumpian “mini me” GOP president for another four years. Dems need to keep their eyes on the ball.
FRANK MANFRE, SMYRNA
HHS pushes less effective contraception on women
Changes to Title X Family Planning Program funding need a whole lot of sunshine poured on it.
Congress passed Title X in a 1970 bipartisan vote, the first federal program entirely dedicated to family planning and reproductive health care. It’s been one of the most successful federal programs by providing women with free and low-cost birth control. Without it, the number of unintended pregnancies and abortions would be nearly two-thirds higher. For every dollar spent on family planning funding, the government saves $7 in Medicaid costs.
New federal funding “guidance” is attempting to shift taxpayer money away from reliable and effective contraception (birth control pills and IUDs), now emphasizing “natural birth control” proven over and over to be less effective in preventing pregnancy. And now toward counseling men on erectile dysfunction, testosterone levels and sperm motility, which have three mentions in the new guidance, while IUDs and birth control pills have none!
American women are under assault by this administration. The Supreme Court overturned Roe, thereby impinging on women’s reproductive autonomy; Congressional Republicans decimated Medicaid funding, decreasing health benefits for poor women; and now HHS is quietly pushing pro-natalism and less effective contraception on women.
Enough is enough! The solution? Vote!
KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR