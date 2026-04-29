Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about Georgia voting, presidential distractions and family planning. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Special session needed to deal with QR codes Re: “Editorial: Gov. Kemp should call legislators back in session to fix voting fail.”

AJC Editorial Board: I fully support your editorial position! Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his former deputy Gabe Sterling are smart people and came up with a good system. QR code results are auditable. Gov. Brian Kemp should call a special session immediately to extend the deadline. I have already confirmed that my state rep agrees. BOB RUBY, SANDY SPRINGS Watch out for Trump’s distractions

Democrat leaders continue to play into the hands of Donald Trump, the master manipulator. He daily distracts, tweaks, and irritates them with glee, saying and doing outrageous, despicable things.

While he often acts like an unhinged madman, it is a grave mistake for the party’s leaders to be distracted by the Trump sideshow. A cogent, well-implemented campaign is needed now to take back the White House in 2028 to keep us from having to suffer a Trumpian “mini me” GOP president for another four years. Dems need to keep their eyes on the ball. FRANK MANFRE, SMYRNA HHS pushes less effective contraception on women Changes to Title X Family Planning Program funding need a whole lot of sunshine poured on it. Congress passed Title X in a 1970 bipartisan vote, the first federal program entirely dedicated to family planning and reproductive health care. It’s been one of the most successful federal programs by providing women with free and low-cost birth control. Without it, the number of unintended pregnancies and abortions would be nearly two-thirds higher. For every dollar spent on family planning funding, the government saves $7 in Medicaid costs.