Opinion Atlanta and Fulton County can solve jail crisis, if we choose real solutions We have an opportunity to take a different approach — one that prioritizes public safety without increasing unnecessary incarceration. (Photo Illustration: Broly Su / AJC | Source: Arvin Temkar and Hyosub Shin / AJC, Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Robb Pitts, Kelsea Bond and Devin Barrington-Ward – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 12 minutes ago Share

Fulton County is confronting a serious crisis at the Rice Street jail. Overcrowding, staffing shortages and dangerous conditions have placed the facility under intense federal scrutiny. The court-appointed monitor overseeing the consent decree has warned that current population levels may be unsustainable — and that a court-ordered cap could become necessary to protect the safety of both incarcerated people and staff.

That warning should be a wake-up call. For years, policymakers, advocates and community members have debated how to address the jail crisis. Responsibility is often assigned to judges, prosecutors, law enforcement or local officials. In reality, multiple factors have driven the system to this breaking point. It’s time to move beyond blame and focus on solutions. Tools already exist that can safely and cost-effectively reduce incarceration. It’s time to use them. Diversion is key to showing results Robb Pitts is chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. (Courtesy) In March, the Atlanta City Council passed member Kelsea Bond’s resolution encouraging expanded use of diversion for low-level offenses. The measure promotes pre-arrest diversion instead of custodial arrest and calls for improved data transparency around enforcement practices. Diversion is not theoretical. Programs such as the Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative and the Center for Diversion and Services have shown that connecting people to services instead of jail can produce meaningful results. Yet these programs remain underused. The Center for Diversion and Services was designed to divert more than 10,000 people annually from the Fulton County Jail but has fallen far short, in part because of limited transparency in how diversion is implemented. Current police data fails to adequately explain why some eligible cases result in jail bookings while others are diverted. Each missed opportunity contributes to overcrowding and unsafe conditions. In March, the Atlanta City Council passed member Kelsea Bond’s resolution encouraging expanded use of diversion for low-level offenses. The measure promotes pre-arrest diversion instead of custodial arrest and calls for improved data transparency around enforcement practices. Diversion is not theoretical. Programs such as the Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative and the Center for Diversion and Services have shown that connecting people to services instead of jail can produce meaningful results. Yet these programs remain underused. The Center for Diversion and Services was designed to divert more than 10,000 people annually from the Fulton County Jail but has fallen far short, in part because of limited transparency in how diversion is implemented. Current police data fails to adequately explain why some eligible cases result in jail bookings while others are diverted. Each missed opportunity contributes to overcrowding and unsafe conditions.

The Center for Diversion and Services, which opened downtown in January 2026 as a 24/7 alternative to jail for Fulton County and Atlanta residents struggling with poverty, mental illness or houselessness, can accommodate up to 40 people per night. Yet only a few individuals are diverted there each day.

At the same time, the jail population has shifted significantly. In 2023, about 3% of people in the Fulton County Jail were held solely on misdemeanor charges. By 2025, that figure had risen to nearly 18% — reflecting continued reliance on arrest and detention for low-level offenses. Lasting impact requires systemic change Kelsea Bond (they/them) is the Atlanta City Council member for District 2. (Courtesy) Reducing unnecessary arrests is one of the fastest and most practical ways to relieve pressure on the jail. These efforts align with the broader “Path to 1,000” strategy developed by the Communities Over Cages coalition, which outlines a roadmap to reduce the jail population through diversion, pretrial reform and stronger coordination across institutions. Fulton County leadership has begun adopting elements of this approach. Chairman Robb Pitts’ recently approved five-point plan includes a diversion trailer outside the jail, automated court date reminders, and improved coordination among diversion programs, courts and law enforcement. These strategies share a common premise: Lasting population reduction requires systemic change, not short-term fixes. Reducing unnecessary arrests is one of the fastest and most practical ways to relieve pressure on the jail. These efforts align with the broader “Path to 1,000” strategy developed by the Communities Over Cages coalition, which outlines a roadmap to reduce the jail population through diversion, pretrial reform and stronger coordination across institutions. Fulton County leadership has begun adopting elements of this approach. Chairman Robb Pitts’ recently approved five-point plan includes a diversion trailer outside the jail, automated court date reminders, and improved coordination among diversion programs, courts and law enforcement. These strategies share a common premise: Lasting population reduction requires systemic change, not short-term fixes. Too often, political actors prioritize visibility and headlines over impact. Emergency measures and proposals for expanded jail capacity may create the appearance of action but fail to address underlying drivers of incarceration. Make public safety a priority, not incarceration Devin Barrington-Ward is a co-author of the Path to 1,000 report and a community organizer with Communities Over Cages ATL Coalition. (Courtesy) Sustainable progress requires collaboration between the city of Atlanta and Fulton County, partnership with community organizations and commitment beyond election cycles. This moment is particularly significant as Atlanta prepares to host 2026 FIFA World Cup events this summer. Large-scale events have historically brought increased enforcement and displacement of unhoused communities. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the 1996 Olympics. Atlanta has an opportunity to take a different approach — one that prioritizes public safety without increasing unnecessary incarceration. Sustainable progress requires collaboration between the city of Atlanta and Fulton County, partnership with community organizations and commitment beyond election cycles. This moment is particularly significant as Atlanta prepares to host 2026 FIFA World Cup events this summer. Large-scale events have historically brought increased enforcement and displacement of unhoused communities. We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the 1996 Olympics. Atlanta has an opportunity to take a different approach — one that prioritizes public safety without increasing unnecessary incarceration. Diversion programs are central to that effort, ensuring that people facing homelessness, addiction, or mental health challenges are connected to services rather than drawn deeper into the legal system.

The stakes extend beyond a single jail. The United States continues to have the highest incarceration rate in the world, and local decisions about arrests, diversion and pretrial detention contribute to that reality. Addressing incarceration also requires confronting broader systemic issues. Many individuals who enter the jail system face housing instability, limited access to healthcare and economic hardship. None of these challenges will be resolved overnight. But meaningful progress begins with recognizing that public safety and reduced incarceration are not competing goals — they are interconnected. Recent policy steps signal forward movement, but more work remains. This moment calls for sustained leadership focused on long-term safety and stability. Fulton County and Atlanta can show that real reform is possible.