Opinion Readers write FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Ballot QR code legislation has created a mess Our governor and State Legislature created this circus over a QR code on the ballots we cast. They need to fix the mess they created.

I don’t think it requires rocket-science-level intelligence to fix. I’m thinking that having a QR code reader in voting precincts for anyone who is concerned might help. QR code readers are ubiquitous on cell phones, so let people use those. Of course, they could also delay or nullify the legislation that created all the problems. I don’t care what you do. Just please stop embarrassing me as a native Georgian with your juvenile antics! BRUCE GARNER, ATLANTA Iran is winning in areas that matter most

I keep hearing and reading from the president, the secretary of defense, and many pundits that the U.S. and Israel are winning or have won the war with Iran. I would sincerely like to know how they define winning.

Sure, the U.S. has decimated Iran’s air force and navy, but in the three areas where it most matters to the Iranian’s, they are winning. Seven weeks ago, they shut down the Strait of Hormuz, and it remains shut. They have now proven to themselves and the world that they can restrict roughly 20% of the world’s crude oil. Iran’s uranium enrichment program has surely been set back many years from the war, but until they allow outside parties to verify this fact with 100% certainty, the world cannot be sure that their nuclear ambitions have been permanently thwarted. The Iranian regime has proven that it can withstand great punishment from the U.S. and Israel and still maintain control of the country. MATT WILLIS, LAWRENCEVILLE

Trump leaves trail of destruction at home and abroad Let’s take a snapshot of what President Trump has done so far in his second term to make America great again. Consumers face skyrocketing prices for gas, food and rent due to tariffs, the Strait of Hormuz blockade and other causes. GDP growth has fallen. Unemployment has risen to 4.3%. Tariff policies have had the opposite of their intended effect; manufacturing has declined and the trade balance has worsened. Trump has alienated allies worldwide. Immigrants with and without legal status are imprisoned in deplorable conditions. Immigration officers have gunned down U.S. citizens in the streets. Media companies, law firms and universities have faced government extortion. Trump shocked and disgusted the world by threatening genocidal war crimes eradicating Iran’s entire civilization and depicting himself as Jesus.