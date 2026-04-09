Opinion Iranians are trapped between bombs and repression but deserve a path to peace History has shown that bombing does not produce democracy. Real, lasting change must come from within. (Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for AJC)

By Shohreh Mirfendereski – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 7 minutes ago Share

After issuing warnings and allowing time for negotiation, President Donald Trump, alongside Israel, launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran on Feb. 28. What was expected to be a swift victory has stretched into a prolonged and uncertain war, now dragging beyond a month with no clear end in sight. In retaliation, Iran has launched extensive missile and drone attacks against six Gulf states — Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain — rapidly expanding the scope of the war.

Iran’s government-in-exile is ready to lead The people of Iran are not at war with the world. They are themselves victims, caught between internal repression and external military pressure. They are paying the price for both, all while enduring an internet blackout that silences their voices. A government that blocks its citizens from the world while continuing to execute them is not a credible negotiating partner. Its actions suggest not strength but fear — fear of its own people.

Despite decades of repression, Iranians have demonstrated immense bravery and resilience. They repeatedly took to the streets in protest. Those uprisings have grown larger, more organized and more determined each time, even in the face of internet shutdowns and violent crackdowns resulting in tens of thousands of deaths. The idea that external military action would spark widespread protests during active bombardment has proved unrealistic. People do not rise up in the middle of airstrikes, as their survival takes precedence. History has shown that bombing does not produce democracy. The experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan stand as stark reminders that an externally imposed regime does not bring stability or freedom. Real, lasting change must come from within. Only the people of a nation truly understand their needs, their aspirations and the path forward. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC There is already an organized opposition group that has declared The Provisional Government ready to help guide a transitional period for six months and transfer the sovereignty to the Iranian people. The National Council of Resistance of Iran, a coalition of hundreds of groups and individuals with 45 years of experience, not only has an established government-in-exile, identifiable leadership and a road map for the country’s future, but also resistance networks inside Iran carrying out defiance acts against the regime. As a matter of fact, between March 30 and April, nine members of the Resistance Cells have been executed. That alone shows how deeply this alternative is rooted inside Iran. Any lasting and viable solution for the future of Iran must center on the Iranian people. The future of Iran cannot be dictated by a foreign government or imposed through airstrikes; it must be shaped by those who live it every day.