Opinion In Atlanta, illness can lead to eviction. Health care reform could prevent it No one in Atlanta should lose their home simply because they got sick. We have the power to change that. A patient lays on a stretcher as they wait to be treated in the Red Zone of the Grady Emergency Room at Grady Memorial Hospital Thursday morning in Atlanta, Ga., November 8, 2012. (Jason Getz/AJC 2012)

By Madison de los Reyes, Gem Johnson, Ciara Alvis and Hridith Sudev – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 36 minutes ago Share

In safety-net hospitals like Grady Memorial Hospital, we care for Georgia’s most vulnerable patients at their lowest point. An unexpected heart attack, stroke, kidney infection, or chronic illness flare-up can quickly spiral into severe health consequences if they are not treated quickly. However, the crisis does not end at discharge.

As medical students training in Atlanta, we often witness a second crisis unfold once patients are medically stable: a financial one. Recently, one of us cared for a patient admitted with a severe leg infection. After several weeks of treatment, his condition improved and he was ready to go home. But as discharge approached, another reality hit. Missed work had led to lost income and jeopardized his employment. He was worried about how much savings he had, how he would pay his medical bills and if he could still afford his apartment. These stories are not rare. For countless Georgians living paycheck to paycheck, a hospital stay could spark financial instability that could eventually lead to eviction. Medicare for All could resolve debt crisis Madison de los Reyes is a fourth-year medical student at Emory University School of Medicine who is planning to pursue a career in primary care for underserved communities in Atlanta. (Courtesy) Across metro Atlanta, more than 2,800 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission and Partners for HOME. For many people experiencing unstable housing, medical debt is not incidental. It can be a huge driving factor. Expanding access to universal health coverage, often discussed as “Medicare for All,” is one way to reduce the risk of homelessness while ensuring every Georgian has comprehensive health care, regardless of income or employment. A single-payer health care system covers primary care, hospital care, prescription drugs and mental health services, all without out-of-pocket costs. Across metro Atlanta, more than 2,800 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission and Partners for HOME. For many people experiencing unstable housing, medical debt is not incidental. It can be a huge driving factor. Expanding access to universal health coverage, often discussed as “Medicare for All,” is one way to reduce the risk of homelessness while ensuring every Georgian has comprehensive health care, regardless of income or employment. A single-payer health care system covers primary care, hospital care, prescription drugs and mental health services, all without out-of-pocket costs.

Universal health coverage could be a powerful tool to prevent the risk of unstable housing and homelessness.