Former Rep. Tom Price: Congressman David Scott’s warmth and faith disarmed all

VA VISIT--May 6, 2013 - Decatur - Rep. David Scott speaks to the media after a visit to the VA Medical Center. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM

Republican former colleague praises 12-term Georgia U.S. representative for his sense of mission.

Republican former colleague praises 12-term Georgia U.S. representative for his sense of mission.

It was my privilege to serve as a colleague with Congressman David Scott, D-District 13, for six years in the Georgia State Senate and 12-plus years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was a wonderfully gracious person and I shall miss him in our body politic.