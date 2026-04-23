Opinion

Former Rep. Tom Price: Congressman David Scott’s warmth and faith disarmed all

Republican former colleague praises 12-term Georgia U.S. representative for his sense of mission.
VA VISIT--May 6, 2013 - Decatur - Rep. David Scott speaks to the media after a visit to the VA Medical Center. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM
VA VISIT--May 6, 2013 - Decatur - Rep. David Scott speaks to the media after a visit to the VA Medical Center. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM
By Tom Price – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

It was my privilege to serve as a colleague with Congressman David Scott, D-District 13, for six years in the Georgia State Senate and 12-plus years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He was a wonderfully gracious person and I shall miss him in our body politic.

David was always kind and open to working together on solving big problems, particularly the challenges of Grady Hospital when we were both in the Senate.

Tom Price, former member of Congress, former HHS secretary
Tom Price, former member of Congress, former HHS secretary

He had a special warm sense of humor and a constant twinkle in his eye that disarmed all.

Congressman Scott’s faith was truly an integral part of his being.

His dog-eared Bible was never far from hand and I shall fondly remember him pouring over scripture in various settings, including when I happened to see him recently at the airport.

His focus on solutions helped make him one of those now rare public servants who knew that bipartisanship and compromise were not dirty words or forbidden.

He and Alfredia were devoted to each other and mission, and they were a powerful force for positive action.

I shall miss him.

Rest in Peace, dear friend.

Tom Price, M.D., served as a Republican in the Georgia State Senate from 1997-2005 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2005-2017, serving District 6. He served as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2017.

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Tom Price

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