Atlanta’s Easter weekend gun violence must never be acceptable to Georgians

Tianah Robinson’s father touches her casket as it leaves Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta following a celebration of life Saturday, April 18, 2026. Robinson was the 16-year-old who was killed during a shooting at Piedmont Park on following 404 Day celebrations. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Common-sense safeguards would have prevented the killings of youth. Georgia must take heed.

Common-sense safeguards would have prevented the killings of youth. Georgia must take heed.

In just three days, our city experienced one of its most violent stretches in recent memory. Multiple shootings.

As a volunteer with Georgia Majority for Gun Safety , it can be challenging to stay centered on a specific mission when the broader reality around us feels overwhelming. But Easter weekend in Atlanta made one thing unmistakably clear: Our focus is not too narrow — it is exactly where it needs to be.

Lives lost. Families shattered. And most heartbreaking of all — children caught in the crossfire, including a teenager and a toddler who lost their lives.

No act of violence is acceptable. But when our youth become victims, it demands more than concern. It demands urgency.

To be fair, there has been progress. Atlanta has seen a significant decline in homicides over the past couple of years, with notable reductions in overall violent crime. That matters. It shows that focused efforts can work. But progress is not protection.

Because even as overall numbers go down, the presence of guns in volatile situations continues to turn everyday conflicts into irreversible tragedies. And too often, those consequences fall on young people, whether as victims, participants, or witnesses.