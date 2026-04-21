Opinion

Atlanta’s Easter weekend gun violence must never be acceptable to Georgians

Common-sense safeguards would have prevented the killings of youth. Georgia must take heed.
Tianah Robinson’s father touches her casket as it leaves Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta following a celebration of life Saturday, April 18, 2026. Robinson was the 16-year-old who was killed during a shooting at Piedmont Park on following 404 Day celebrations. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
Tianah Robinson’s father touches her casket as it leaves Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta following a celebration of life Saturday, April 18, 2026. Robinson was the 16-year-old who was killed during a shooting at Piedmont Park on following 404 Day celebrations. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
By Erwin Keith Bligen – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

As a volunteer with Georgia Majority for Gun Safety, it can be challenging to stay centered on a specific mission when the broader reality around us feels overwhelming. But Easter weekend in Atlanta made one thing unmistakably clear: Our focus is not too narrow — it is exactly where it needs to be.

In just three days, our city experienced one of its most violent stretches in recent memory. Multiple shootings.

Lives lost. Families shattered. And most heartbreaking of all — children caught in the crossfire, including a teenager and a toddler who lost their lives.

No act of violence is acceptable. But when our youth become victims, it demands more than concern. It demands urgency.

To be fair, there has been progress. Atlanta has seen a significant decline in homicides over the past couple of years, with notable reductions in overall violent crime. That matters. It shows that focused efforts can work. But progress is not protection.

Because even as overall numbers go down, the presence of guns in volatile situations continues to turn everyday conflicts into irreversible tragedies. And too often, those consequences fall on young people, whether as victims, participants, or witnesses.

These are our coalition’s value

Erwin Keith Bligen is an Atlanta-based community advocate, Georgia Majority for Gun Safety member, CASA volunteer. and an operations leader committed to strengthening families and building safer communities. (Courtesy)
Erwin Keith Bligen is an Atlanta-based community advocate, Georgia Majority for Gun Safety member, CASA volunteer. and an operations leader committed to strengthening families and building safer communities. (Courtesy)

That is why the mission of GMGS remains both simple and essential.

We advocate for secure storage laws so children cannot access firearms left unsecured.

We support universal background checks, so every gun transfer is accountable.

We push for risk-based prevention measures to intervene before a crisis turns deadly.

And we champion investment in community violence intervention programs that stop cycles of retaliation before they escalate.

These are not extreme positions.

They are common-sense safeguards. And they directly address the kinds of situations we saw unfold on Easter weekend.

When a young person gains access to an unsecured weapon … when a firearm is obtained without proper oversight ... when conflicts escalate without intervention ... those are not mysteries.

Those are preventable failures.

This work should never be controversial

We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. We cannot ignore it until the next headline fades. And we cannot accept that weekends like this are simply part of life in and around our Atlanta Georgia.

They are not. They are warnings.

The work of Georgia Majority for Gun Safety is about turning those warnings into action — focused, practical, and rooted in the belief that protecting lives should never be controversial.

Because behind every statistic is a child who deserves better. That alone should be enough to move us forward.

Erwin Keith Bligen is an Atlanta-based community advocate, Georgia Majority for Gun Safety member, CASA volunteer, and an operations leader committed to strengthening families and building safer communities.

About the Author

Erwin Keith Bligen

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