Opinion Atlanta is two cities at a crossroads. We can’t blow it — we must succeed. Other cities like Seattle, Austin and San Francisco saw the prosperity gap soar as they became more successful. Let’s choose a better path. Mayor Andre Dickens gives the annual State of the City address at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By David Edwards – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 21 minutes ago Share

There is a story that American cities keep telling themselves, and it almost always ends the same way. A city gets discovered. The tech industry arrives. The coffee shops multiply. The rents double. The people who built the city – its soul, its music, its culture – are pushed to the margins. What emerges is wealthier, shinier, and somehow emptier than what came before. San Francisco told this story. Seattle told it. Austin is telling it now. And Atlanta – quietly assembling the ingredients of a major technology hub – is about to face the same choice.

The question is simple: Will Atlanta’s coming prosperity belong to the whole city, or only to the parts already doing well? That is not rhetorical. It has a policy answer. And that answer is the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative. Start with an uncomfortable truth: Atlanta is already two cities. There is the north and east side – defined by capital, growth, and connectivity. And there is the south and west side, where access to jobs, food, and basic infrastructure remains limited. The gaps in homeownership, education, safety, and life expectancy are stark. You don’t need a policy brief to see it. You can drive through it in 20 minutes.

RELATED Plazas: ‘Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn’ still explains Atlanta 30 years later Now layer onto this divide the forces reshaping the American economy. Artificial intelligence and the broader digital transformation are concentrating wealth and talent in a handful of cities. Atlanta – with its universities, airport, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and growing fintech and logistics sectors – is well positioned to be one of them.

That is exciting. But experience elsewhere is sobering. Technology booms do not automatically lift all boats. More often, they raise the water level in ways that swamp those already struggling. Rising property values displace residents — rising rents displace small businesses. Demand for high-skill labor widens inequality. Gentrification is not a natural disaster. It is a failure to anticipate and act. Seattle watched its historic Black neighborhoods transform beyond recognition. Austin is discovering that being the hottest city in America can make it unaffordable to the people who keep it running. Atlanta has one advantage: time to choose differently – and leadership that understands what is at stake. The case for the TADs is, at its core, a case for a different path David Edwards is the senior policy adviser for neighborhoods, City of Atlanta, and founder and co-director for the Center for Urban Research at the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School of Public Policy at the Georgia Institute of Technology. (Courtesy) In his State of the City address in March, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made the case for extending the city’s tax allocation districts beyond their current expiration dates. Property taxes generated by rising values within a district will be reinvested in that district. The result is a self-reinforcing mechanism: investment drives growth, growth generates revenue, revenue funds more investment. The full vision, the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, would channel more than $5 billion toward underinvested neighborhoods if the Atlanta City Council, Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County all agree to participate. The priorities are clear: parks, trails, transit, schools, grocery stores, health centers, and – most critically – mixed-income housing. Without a deliberate strategy to preserve affordability, the market will overrun these neighborhoods, just as it has elsewhere. Public stewardship of housing is not ideological; it is practical. There is an elegance to this mechanism. It does not depend on an increasingly unreliable federal partner. It does not require new taxes. It captures value created by the city’s own growth and redirects it to places that have been left behind. In his State of the City address in March, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made the case for extending the city’s tax allocation districts beyond their current expiration dates. Property taxes generated by rising values within a district will be reinvested in that district. The result is a self-reinforcing mechanism: investment drives growth, growth generates revenue, revenue funds more investment. The full vision, the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, would channel more than $5 billion toward underinvested neighborhoods if the Atlanta City Council, Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County all agree to participate. The priorities are clear: parks, trails, transit, schools, grocery stores, health centers, and – most critically – mixed-income housing. Without a deliberate strategy to preserve affordability, the market will overrun these neighborhoods, just as it has elsewhere. Public stewardship of housing is not ideological; it is practical. There is an elegance to this mechanism. It does not depend on an increasingly unreliable federal partner. It does not require new taxes. It captures value created by the city’s own growth and redirects it to places that have been left behind.

RELATED Opinion: Metro Atlanta communities must reform zoning to create more affordable housing In other words, it is a way to ensure that Atlanta’s rising tide actually lifts all boats. The concerns raised by Fulton County and Atlanta Public Schools are real. Both face fiscal pressures and are wary of redirecting revenue. But the outcomes they are responsible for – public safety, public health, educational attainment – are all shaped, fundamentally, by neighborhood conditions. There is no more effective way to improve those outcomes than to ensure children grow up in healthy, opportunity-rich environments. The evidence is overwhelming. Mayor is not asking for charity but self-interest properly understood The alternative – a city of gleaming enclaves surrounded by neglect – has already been tested. It produces higher costs, greater instability and weaker long-term growth. It also repels the very talent companies seek. Many young professionals left places like San Francisco because they could not reconcile personal success with visible inequality. Atlanta has something those cities do not: a legacy of Black leadership, institution-building, and community investment rooted in the Civil Rights Movement. Its HBCUs are not just schools; they are talent pipelines and civic anchors.

RELATED Opinion: Georgia cities are not the villains in the affordable housing crisis The question is whether Atlanta’s technology economy will connect to that ecosystem – or simply grow alongside it. The Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative is a bet that connection is possible – that you can reinvest in neighborhoods in ways that create jobs for existing residents, preserve affordability, and build wealth rather than displace it. That bet is not guaranteed. But the alternative – that growth will somehow trickle down on its own – has already been disproven. Atlanta’s greatest risk is not failure. It is the wrong kind of success. (Second L-R) Former mayors Shirley Franklin and Bill Campbell watch a video before Mayor Andre Dickens gives the annual State of the City address at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Mayor Dickens framed this effort as a “group project” – a shared commitment across the city. It is an apt metaphor.

Cities succeed when people feel a shared stake in the outcome – when prosperity is not zero-sum, when newcomers and longtime residents can both see themselves in the future being built. They fail when shared ownership breaks down. Atlanta is not there yet. But the window is not infinite. The technology economy is arriving quickly. Property values are rising. Displacement pressures are building. The decisions made in the next five years will shape the next fifty. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC The federal government has stepped back from this kind of work. That does not absolve Atlanta of responsibility. The city has the tools. It has the resources. It has the history of proving skeptics wrong. What it needs now is the collective will to say: We have seen how this story ends elsewhere, and we are going to write a different one.