Opinion

Atlanta firefighters want Mayor Andre Dickens to sign their contract

Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 134 sued the city to protect the contract we negotiated in good faith.
Atlanta Firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at an abandoned residence on Moreland Avenue. Sunday, Feb 02, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Atlanta Firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at an abandoned residence on Moreland Avenue. Sunday, Feb 02, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Nate Bailey – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

For too long, Atlanta’s firefighters have been understaffed and paid less than peers in the region. And for too long, they have worked without a collective bargaining agreement.

Yet that is not why the Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 134 sued the City of Atlanta recently.

RELATED
Mayor Andre Dickens: Atlanta has a moral imperative to fix city’s inequality

Like Lucy yanking the football away from a hopeful Charlie Brown in the “Peanuts” comics, Mayor Andre Dickens reneged on a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) painstakingly negotiated over months between the city and its firefighters – an agreement the mayor himself championed.

Now, with firefighters finally attempting to use the agreement’s grievance process, the mayor’s office has declared the contract void because he never actually signed it.

Review the timeline of events

Nate Bailey is an Atlanta fire fighter and president of Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 134. (Courtesy)
Nate Bailey is an Atlanta fire fighter and president of Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 134. (Courtesy)

The facts are straightforward

Local 134 members ratified the agreement in February 2025. The Atlanta City Council approved it on April 21, 2025. Four days later, Mayor Dickens approved the council’s resolution. Under the agreement’s own terms and the Georgia Firefighter’s Mediation Act, that approval made the contract effective.

For months, the city treated the agreement as binding – distributing copies to fire department employees, holding required labor-management meetings, and applying its terms to promotions and department operations.

A collective bargaining agreement is not symbolic. Under Georgia law, it is the governing contract between a city and its firefighters. It defines how we are scheduled, promoted, and paid, and how disputes are resolved. It provides accountability and a clear process to raise public safety concerns.

For Atlanta, this agreement was also historic. Our city is one of only three in Georgia with a collective bargaining agreement for firefighters. Finally, Atlanta was showing itself to be a pro-worker city.

RELATED
Opinion: Georgia can’t arrest its way out of homelessness, no matter the law

But then, six months later, the mayor’s office reversed course, asserting the agreement is invalid because Dickens did not sign it. This coincided with the union’s attempts to use the agreement as written to address ongoing pay issues.

Local 134 attempted to resolve the issue through the grievance and arbitration process. When the city refused, the union had no option but to file suit to enforce a contract that is clearly legally binding.

Firefighters show up for work every day

This entire process should concern anyone who expects agreements with the city to mean what they say. When a contract is negotiated, ratified by the City Council, and approved by the mayor, it cannot be dismissed after the fact.

This is about accountability, trust, and honor. Agreements made in good faith – over a year ago – should be honored by both sides.

In his State of the City address, Dickens said that Atlanta’s success depends on its “Group Project.” He put a fine point on it: “I expect you to show up for the work.”

RELATED
How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC

Atlanta firefighters show up every day to protect this city. We showed up for this work as well – negotiating in good faith, following the process, and ratifying the agreement.

Agreements like this are not optional.

The mayor approved it. The city followed it.

Now it’s time to honor it.

Nate Bailey is a veteran Atlanta firefighter and president of Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 134. His is also president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Georgia, which represents thousands statewide, and played a key role in establishing collective bargaining rights in several Georgia municipalities.

About the Author

Nate Bailey

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 04xx26 edu dekalb parents
GUEST COLUMN

DeKalb schools Student Assignment Plan will only work by rebuilding trust

OPINION

Trump fired Pam Bondi as attorney general because she was an embarrassment

DAVID PLAZAS

‘Where Peachtree Meets Sweet Auburn’ still captures Atlanta’s spirit 30 years later

Keep Reading

Judge tosses lobbyist’s lawsuit against Atlanta’s former inspector general

1h ago

Readers write

Supreme Court takes pregnancy bias suit against Fulton DA’s office

Featured

APD incident piedmont

Officials identify 16-year-old girl killed in Piedmont Park shooting

To end shutdown, House leaders need hawks like Rep. Clyde on board

April showers pour down on Stone Mountain’s Easter service