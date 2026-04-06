Atlanta firefighters want Mayor Andre Dickens to sign their contract

Like Lucy yanking the football away from a hopeful Charlie Brown in the “Peanuts” comics, Mayor Andre Dickens reneged on a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) painstakingly negotiated over months between the city and its firefighters – an agreement the mayor himself championed.
Now, with firefighters finally attempting to use the agreement’s grievance process, the mayor’s office has declared the contract void because he never actually signed it.
Review the timeline of events
Nate Bailey is an Atlanta fire fighter and president of Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 134. (Courtesy)
The facts are straightforward
Local 134 members ratified the agreement in February 2025. The Atlanta City Council approved it on April 21, 2025. Four days later, Mayor Dickens approved the council’s resolution. Under the agreement’s own terms and the Georgia Firefighter’s Mediation Act, that approval made the contract effective.
For months, the city treated the agreement as binding – distributing copies to fire department employees, holding required labor-management meetings, and applying its terms to promotions and department operations.
A collective bargaining agreement is not symbolic. Under Georgia law, it is the governing contract between a city and its firefighters. It defines how we are scheduled, promoted, and paid, and how disputes are resolved. It provides accountability and a clear process to raise public safety concerns.
For Atlanta, this agreement was also historic. Our city is one of only three in Georgia with a collective bargaining agreement for firefighters. Finally, Atlanta was showing itself to be a pro-worker city.
The facts are straightforward
Local 134 members ratified the agreement in February 2025. The Atlanta City Council approved it on April 21, 2025. Four days later, Mayor Dickens approved the council’s resolution. Under the agreement’s own terms and the Georgia Firefighter’s Mediation Act, that approval made the contract effective.
For months, the city treated the agreement as binding – distributing copies to fire department employees, holding required labor-management meetings, and applying its terms to promotions and department operations.
A collective bargaining agreement is not symbolic. Under Georgia law, it is the governing contract between a city and its firefighters. It defines how we are scheduled, promoted, and paid, and how disputes are resolved. It provides accountability and a clear process to raise public safety concerns.
For Atlanta, this agreement was also historic. Our city is one of only three in Georgia with a collective bargaining agreement for firefighters. Finally, Atlanta was showing itself to be a pro-worker city.
But then, six months later, the mayor’s office reversed course, asserting the agreement is invalid because Dickens did not sign it. This coincided with the union’s attempts to use the agreement as written to address ongoing pay issues.
Local 134 attempted to resolve the issue through the grievance and arbitration process. When the city refused, the union had no option but to file suit to enforce a contract that is clearly legally binding.
Firefighters show up for work every day
This entire process should concern anyone who expects agreements with the city to mean what they say. When a contract is negotiated, ratified by the City Council, and approved by the mayor, it cannot be dismissed after the fact.
This is about accountability, trust, and honor. Agreements made in good faith – over a year ago – should be honored by both sides.
In his State of the City address, Dickens said that Atlanta’s success depends on its “Group Project.” He put a fine point on it: “I expect you to show up for the work.”