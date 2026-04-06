Opinion Atlanta firefighters want Mayor Andre Dickens to sign their contract Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 134 sued the city to protect the contract we negotiated in good faith. Atlanta Firefighters battle a fully involved house fire at an abandoned residence on Moreland Avenue. Sunday, Feb 02, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Nate Bailey – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 42 minutes ago Share

For too long, Atlanta’s firefighters have been understaffed and paid less than peers in the region. And for too long, they have worked without a collective bargaining agreement. Yet that is not why the Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 134 sued the City of Atlanta recently.

RELATED Mayor Andre Dickens: Atlanta has a moral imperative to fix city’s inequality Like Lucy yanking the football away from a hopeful Charlie Brown in the “Peanuts” comics, Mayor Andre Dickens reneged on a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) painstakingly negotiated over months between the city and its firefighters – an agreement the mayor himself championed. Now, with firefighters finally attempting to use the agreement’s grievance process, the mayor’s office has declared the contract void because he never actually signed it. Review the timeline of events Nate Bailey is an Atlanta fire fighter and president of Atlanta Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 134. (Courtesy) The facts are straightforward Local 134 members ratified the agreement in February 2025. The Atlanta City Council approved it on April 21, 2025. Four days later, Mayor Dickens approved the council’s resolution. Under the agreement’s own terms and the Georgia Firefighter’s Mediation Act, that approval made the contract effective. For months, the city treated the agreement as binding – distributing copies to fire department employees, holding required labor-management meetings, and applying its terms to promotions and department operations. A collective bargaining agreement is not symbolic. Under Georgia law, it is the governing contract between a city and its firefighters. It defines how we are scheduled, promoted, and paid, and how disputes are resolved. It provides accountability and a clear process to raise public safety concerns. For Atlanta, this agreement was also historic. Our city is one of only three in Georgia with a collective bargaining agreement for firefighters. Finally, Atlanta was showing itself to be a pro-worker city. The facts are straightforward Local 134 members ratified the agreement in February 2025. The Atlanta City Council approved it on April 21, 2025. Four days later, Mayor Dickens approved the council’s resolution. Under the agreement’s own terms and the Georgia Firefighter’s Mediation Act, that approval made the contract effective. For months, the city treated the agreement as binding – distributing copies to fire department employees, holding required labor-management meetings, and applying its terms to promotions and department operations. A collective bargaining agreement is not symbolic. Under Georgia law, it is the governing contract between a city and its firefighters. It defines how we are scheduled, promoted, and paid, and how disputes are resolved. It provides accountability and a clear process to raise public safety concerns. For Atlanta, this agreement was also historic. Our city is one of only three in Georgia with a collective bargaining agreement for firefighters. Finally, Atlanta was showing itself to be a pro-worker city. RELATED Opinion: Georgia can’t arrest its way out of homelessness, no matter the law But then, six months later, the mayor’s office reversed course, asserting the agreement is invalid because Dickens did not sign it. This coincided with the union’s attempts to use the agreement as written to address ongoing pay issues.

Local 134 attempted to resolve the issue through the grievance and arbitration process. When the city refused, the union had no option but to file suit to enforce a contract that is clearly legally binding.

Firefighters show up for work every day This entire process should concern anyone who expects agreements with the city to mean what they say. When a contract is negotiated, ratified by the City Council, and approved by the mayor, it cannot be dismissed after the fact. This is about accountability, trust, and honor. Agreements made in good faith – over a year ago – should be honored by both sides. In his State of the City address, Dickens said that Atlanta’s success depends on its “Group Project.” He put a fine point on it: “I expect you to show up for the work.” RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC Atlanta firefighters show up every day to protect this city. We showed up for this work as well – negotiating in good faith, following the process, and ratifying the agreement. Agreements like this are not optional.