opinion Watching Iran from afar: The weight of loving a country you can’t reach I urge anyone reading this — no matter where you come from — to stand with the Iranian people. Iranian supporters react during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, March 2, 2026. (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP)

By Sophie Kaufman – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 24 minutes ago link copied

When your homeland is in crisis, distance becomes its own kind of heartbreak. My parents immigrated from Iran in the 1970s. Growing up in Atlanta, my brother and I learned about our Iranian heritage in small, everyday ways. I fell in love with a culture that values family and community above all else. Iran lived in our house through food, language, friendships and the stories my parents told about their childhoods.

As a child, I visited almost every summer. We spent time in Tehran, Kashan and Babolsar with family — shopping in crowded bazaars, eating long meals together, and soaking in the music, art, and warmth of a culture that felt both distant and deeply mine. Today, it is impossible to visit my parents’ homeland. My children have never met their great grandmother, or cousins, aunts and uncles. That distance has always made me sad. But lately, the feeling has grown heavier. RELATED Opinion: Consider Iran opposition call for democracy through Atlanta civil rights lens The war in Iran is scary. Now, Iran only lives in my phone and in my thoughts. It lives in videos that appear and disappear before they’re taken down. In late-night messages with my cousins asking if they’re safe, or if they’ve heard from other family members. It lives in the painful reminder that the only real difference between an Iranian mother there and me here is that my parents were fortunate enough to leave before the revolution — and theirs were not.

New generation of Iranians are choosing a different path Sophie Kaufman is an Iranian American born and raised in Atlanta, the daughter of two Iranian immigrants and a proud first-generation American. (Courtesy) From afar, many of us in the Iranian diaspora use our platforms to amplify the voices of people inside the country and to remind them that the world is watching. We see their protests in the face of enormous danger, and we cheer them on. Diasporic Iranians watch in awe as women remove their headscarves in defiance, students chant in the streets, shopkeepers close their businesses in protest, and millions of people across Iran demand a different future. The people I know are artists, engineers, teachers and dreamers. They are women who want the right to choose their own futures. They are young people who want the same things young people everywhere want: freedom, dignity, and opportunity. This generation of Iranians is choosing a different path. They are questioning what previous generations were forced to accept in silence. They are refusing to live within cycles of fear, repression and obedience. And they are done tolerating abuse. They are fighting for something bigger than themselves. Their fight is not about ideology. It is about freedom. From afar, many of us in the Iranian diaspora use our platforms to amplify the voices of people inside the country and to remind them that the world is watching. We see their protests in the face of enormous danger, and we cheer them on. Diasporic Iranians watch in awe as women remove their headscarves in defiance, students chant in the streets, shopkeepers close their businesses in protest, and millions of people across Iran demand a different future. The people I know are artists, engineers, teachers and dreamers. They are women who want the right to choose their own futures. They are young people who want the same things young people everywhere want: freedom, dignity, and opportunity. This generation of Iranians is choosing a different path. They are questioning what previous generations were forced to accept in silence. They are refusing to live within cycles of fear, repression and obedience. And they are done tolerating abuse. They are fighting for something bigger than themselves. Their fight is not about ideology. It is about freedom.

RELATED Sophie Kaufman: My motherland Iran is bleeding, but I still believe in peace and dialogue In recent years, one phrase has echoed around the world: Woman, Life, Freedom. These words are more than a slogan. They are a prayer. They represent a generation refusing to live quietly under repression. They are the voice of Iranian youth who have become the moral center of this movement, risking their safety, their freedom, and sometimes their lives to demand basic rights. From abroad, we must bear witness and remember the brave From Atlanta, where I am raising my children, those words carry a different weight. My kids are growing up with freedoms that many Iranian children cannot imagine. They speak their minds without fear. They learn about the world without censorship. They can dream freely about who they want to become.

Atlanta Iranian American Sophie Kaufman and mother in Tehran in 2011. (Courtesy) For years, Iranians begged the world for help. Now, for the first time, millions of people around the world have marched in solidarity, raising their voices for those who cannot safely do so at home. But solidarity is not the same as presence. We cannot stand beside our families in the streets. We cannot shield them from violence. Atlanta Iranian American Sophie Kaufman, right, and her grandmother in Kashan, Iran. (Courtesy) All we can do is bear witness. And hope. Hope that the bravery of the Iranian people will not be forgotten. Hope that the world will keep paying attention. Hope that this moment leads to a different future. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC I have always believed that a better future for Iran is possible. Today, that belief feels fragile but it’s still there. And somewhere between the grief and hope, I believe a new Iran is finding its way.