Georgia timberland owners have for years asked the Legislature, especially the Georgia Senate Finance Committee, to bring timber taxation into parity with other real assets in Georgia and surrounding states. Now is the time to act.

I have spent my life around Georgia forestland. After 14 years as a pharmacist, I have managed timber for the past four years. Forests exist because landowners invest time, capital and long-term care.

Timber is the only real asset in Georgia taxed at 100% of its value at harvest, while all other property is taxed at 40%. Most surrounding states have no severance tax or one that is only a fraction of Georgia’s. This additional tax, on top of state and federal taxes, makes Georgia a less competitive state to grow trees and reduces the incentive to plant back after harvest.

Private forests provide enormous public benefits, including clean air, clean water, carbon sequestration and wildlife habitat. These benefits come at a significant expense to the landowner.

For our business, the severance tax represents roughly 10% of net profits, while returns on underlying assets are around 0.4%. Nobody would keep a retirement account that returned this, yet we continue to grow trees because we love the land, but the economic realities cannot be ignored — especially after more and more mill closures and declines in markets, demand and price.