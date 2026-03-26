Bring timber taxation in line with other commodities
Georgia timberland owners have for years asked the Legislature, especially the Georgia Senate Finance Committee, to bring timber taxation into parity with other real assets in Georgia and surrounding states. Now is the time to act.
I have spent my life around Georgia forestland. After 14 years as a pharmacist, I have managed timber for the past four years. Forests exist because landowners invest time, capital and long-term care.
Timber is the only real asset in Georgia taxed at 100% of its value at harvest, while all other property is taxed at 40%. Most surrounding states have no severance tax or one that is only a fraction of Georgia’s. This additional tax, on top of state and federal taxes, makes Georgia a less competitive state to grow trees and reduces the incentive to plant back after harvest.
Private forests provide enormous public benefits, including clean air, clean water, carbon sequestration and wildlife habitat. These benefits come at a significant expense to the landowner.
For our business, the severance tax represents roughly 10% of net profits, while returns on underlying assets are around 0.4%. Nobody would keep a retirement account that returned this, yet we continue to grow trees because we love the land, but the economic realities cannot be ignored — especially after more and more mill closures and declines in markets, demand and price.
House Resolution 1000 has passed the House and now sits in the Senate Finance Committee once again. Call your senator (legis.ga.gov/find-my-legislator). The session ends April 2.
DREW JONES, CHARLTON COUNTY
TSA employees deserve our thanks
The long lines at airport security screening at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have been partially caused by the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration employees not getting paid. This is because of the government shutdown, with Congress disagreeing about the treatment of immigrants. Some TSA officers are simply not showing up, and some have quit.
As a Marine Corps officer years ago, I paid the Marines and handed them their checks. We had an understanding that “You don’t mess with their leave or their pay,” because they had earned it. Except we didn’t use the word “mess.”
TSA officers are no different. They deserve to be paid, and they deserve our thanks. TSA officers, thank you for all you do to keep America moving and safe. We are grateful to you, and we very much regret the position we have put you in. We are very sorry. We hope to get this fixed soon and get you paid. Thank you for your service, TSA professionals.