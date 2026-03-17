Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Nation is headed in the wrong direction The United States in 2026 is unrecognizable to those of us who were born in the 1900s. This is now a country of monopolies, income inequality, subsidies for big business, and shrinking benefits for those who rely on government assistance. We are seeing corruption at the highest levels of government. We have a former president and a current president who are linked to what some say is the most far-reaching scandal in our country’s history. This involves hundreds of important figures, athletes, actors, directors, and CEOs. Those in power consider it a national security issue.

We have so many issues here at home, too many issues to be bombing another nation. Yet we are in another endless war. We are headed in the wrong direction. Please explain to me what “America First” means. DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE Resistance to Trump is positive and patriotic In response to the letter, “Democrats offer no solutions to nation’s problems,” Monday, March 9, providing support for Trump’s terrible policies only makes the challenges our country faces worse, not better.

Following recovery from the pandemic, the economic vessel Trump inherited from Biden was “the envy of the world,” according to The Economist (Oct. 19, 2024). Trump has since created his own political iceberg and is blindly navigating full speed ahead while dancing in his imagined gilded ballroom. Very little he does is positive, and Republicans in Congress live in fear of him and his right wing.

So, what to do if sailing straight into a political iceberg? Support federal election reforms that will disenfranchise millions of Americans, especially younger and older women voters. But to be successful and liked, the government of a representative democracy like ours needs the consent of the people — not the coerced rule of the minority. Trump has become an authoritarian, something our founders warned about. Our country deserves better, and with fair elections in 2026 and 2028, we will get the chance we deserve to rebuild our democracy. Regardless of the barriers, plan to vote like your nation needs you — because it does! PHILIP L. BROWN, DECATUR Maybe the youngest Trump could help war cause Wouldn’t it be patriotic if his father encouraged Barron Trump to hustle on down to the Army recruiting office and volunteer? Granted, Fred, Donald, Don Jr., Eric, and son-in-law Jared dodged their opportunities to serve their country. Barron’s 6′7″ frame is just under the limit, and, unless fake bone spurs are an inherited trait, he would set a new standard of patriotism for our nation’s first family.