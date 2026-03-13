opinion Readers write One AJC reader says it is cruel to ban lawful permanent residents from SNAP while another urges the move towards clean energy to deal with rising sea levels. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Cruel to ban lawful permanent residents from SNAP food benefits Oh, SNAP! Way down in section 49-4-26(d)(1) of the Georgia SNAP Healthier Choices Act of 2026, lawful permanent residents are no longer eligible for food stamps (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Only citizens may apply, and every family member must be a citizen.

It’s hard to understand why. SNAP benefits are paid for by the federal government, which includes lawful permanent residents in their eligibility criteria. As does the current Georgia law. What does Georgia gain from this proposed cruelty, except hungry children who can’t learn, elders slowly starving, parents choosing between rent and food, and fewer dollars being spent in our grocery stores? HB 947 passed the House and is now being considered in the Senate. Call Chairman Russ Goodman at (404) 463-1318 and ask him not to put this bill on the calendar. Call your state senator and ask them to vote no if it comes up for a vote. Find legislators’ information at: https://georgia.gov/contact-state-legislators. MANETTE MESSENGER, BROOKHAVEN

Iranian war has been a disaster for Trump

On March 9, President Donald Trump described the war against Iran as “very complete” and said the U.S. is “way ahead of schedule.” He also claimed that the Iranian military is “utterly demolished” with “nothing left.” However, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed, “this is only just the beginning,” and on March 10, he announced the “most intense day” of strikes yet. When asked about the discrepancy, Trump claimed, “Both could be true.” If I didn’t know better, I’d swear that this administration is just making this all up as they go along. MATT WILLIS, LAWRENCEVILLE Rising sea levels make case for clean energy