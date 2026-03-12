Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Mine is yours

By
1 hour ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

As part of its America at 250 series, the Free Press media organization presented a live recording of Coleman Hughes' podcast "Conversations with Coleman" at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta on March 9, 2026. Coleman, left, interviewed Ambassador and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, center, and Pulitzer Prize winning MLK Jr. biographer Jonathan Eig on the theme of "Nonviolence in a Violent Age." (David Plazas/AJC)
DAVID PLAZAS

Andrew Young’s nonviolence message saves communities and relationships

OPINION

NBA was right to nix Hawks’ Magic City event. Now talk about why it mattered.

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Some strings attached

Keep Reading

Andrew Young’s nonviolence message saves communities and relationships

Readers write

Who will succeed Jesse Jackson as the galvanizing voice for diversity?

Featured

CAP annual meeting

As World Cup approaches, Atlanta looks back 30 years for inspiration

She won control of infamous Confederate shop in court. Then, she died.

BULLDOGS

David Pollack announces his wife is cancer-free 1 year after brain surgery