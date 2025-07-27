opinion Atlanta hasn’t stopped growing. But its momentum is at risk. Regional leaders should not scoff at the dip in net migration. It’s an invitation to keep solving critical issues, such as housing and transportation, in a thriving city. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown as automobiles travel along the Downtown Connector. Longtime residents and people on working-class salaries cannot keep up with the cost of living in the Big Peach. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Reports of Atlanta’s demise are greatly exaggerated. A Wall Street Journal article from July 20 titled “Atlanta’s growth streak has come to an end” portends the fall of the Big Peach.

But the Journal singles out one figure in a U.S. Census report on population change among metropolitan statistical areas from July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024. It’s true that 1,328 more residents moved out of the Atlanta area than moved in, but that’s just one data point in the report. Explore Georgia's Congress members unite for Ocmulgee in rare show of bipartisanship It’s also true that metro Atlanta grew by 75,134 residents during that same period because of births and the influx of international residents. The total population of the 29-county region is 6.4 million. The region ranked eighth among 387 U.S. metropolitan regions in population growth, after New York, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Washington, D.C., Phoenix and Orlando, Florida.

The provocative story said the region is “finally cooling off,” an assertion based on one year’s data. However, the Journal story also rightly identifies pain points afflicting Atlanta including the rising cost of housing and worsening traffic flow, which leads to a poorer quality of life.

Cost of housing is a problem for many Big Peach residents The Metro Atlanta Chamber has documented Atlanta’s success in a number of national rankings — naming it the No. 1 city to start a career, the city with the highest share of Black businesses and the best city for young professionals. (Natrice Miller/AJC) The AJC has reported on this phenomenon in numerous stories in recent years: Homebuyers need an average household income of $120,000 to afford a house in an area where the median income is $90,000

Institutional investors own 30% of single-family housing inventory in Atlanta

Atlanta had the second highest rate of gentrification in the nation from 1980 to 2020, calling into question whether the historically majority African American city is still the “Black mecca”

The astronomically growing number of data centers impacts available land, power supply and water resources Longtime residents and people on working-class salaries cannot keep up with the cost of living — a problem not unique to Atlanta, but one that casts a pall on its future growth aspirations without action and intentionality. That’s why, according to the Journal article, former residents are seeking out smaller communities, such as Chattanooga, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Domestic migration increased in those regions: 4,678, 10,380 and 9,661 residents, respectively. However, deaths exceeded births in Chattanooga and Knoxville, by 378 and 1,822, respectively. In Huntsville, there were fewer than 1,000 more births than deaths. Explore MARTA must do better. Bring in new leadership and stop misleading the public An onslaught of new residents will export some of the big city problems including putting upward pressure on housing costs and creating more traffic congestion. Of course, metro Atlanta’s population is substantially larger, but its total of 26,916 more births than deaths show the region is not done growing. Not anytime soon. Atlanta’s dominance in many business lists continues Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Runners cross the finish line during the 56th AJC Peachtree Road Race on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Atlanta. About 52,000 runners participated in the event. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The Metro Atlanta Chamber has documented the city’s success in a number of national rankings, including: