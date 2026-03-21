opinion Ga. GOP chair: Sen. Jon Ossoff is posturing, not governing on airport delays The Peach State Democratic senator, who is up for re-election in November, is choosing Washington politics over security for his constituents. Early morning travelers wait in long lines Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Josh McKoon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

Every Georgian who stood in a TSA line this week at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport saw what Washington dysfunction looks like in real life. Not in a press release. Not in a cable news segment. Not in a campaign ad.

That is not moderation. That is not leadership. That is partisan loyalty dressed up as principle.

Ordinary travelers and struggling TSA agents suffer Let’s be clear about what is at stake. DHS is not some abstract acronym in a budget fight. It includes TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the cybersecurity and emergency-response functions Americans rely on every day. As this partial shutdown has dragged into its second month, roughly 120,000 DHS employees — including about 50,000 TSA officers — have been working without pay. At the same time, Atlanta travelers have faced checkpoint waits topping ninety minutes, lines stretching beyond two hours, and hundreds of delays and cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson. When the busiest airport in the world starts breaking down under the strain, Georgia feels it first. Josh McKoon is the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. (Courtesy) Let’s be clear about what is at stake. DHS is not some abstract acronym in a budget fight. It includes TSA, FEMA, the Coast Guard, and the cybersecurity and emergency-response functions Americans rely on every day. As this partial shutdown has dragged into its second month, roughly 120,000 DHS employees — including about 50,000 TSA officers — have been working without pay. At the same time, Atlanta travelers have faced checkpoint waits topping ninety minutes, lines stretching beyond two hours, and hundreds of delays and cancellations at Hartsfield-Jackson. When the busiest airport in the world starts breaking down under the strain, Georgia feels it first. That means the small business owner trying to make it to a client meeting feels it. The family heading out on spring break feels it. The worker trying to get home feels it. The TSA officer deciding whether to put gas in the car or groceries on the table feels it most of all. RELATED Burnett: Georgia Republicans care more about affordability than Democrats This is where Ossoff’s defenders will try to change the subject. They will say Democrats support funding some parts of DHS, just not all of it. They will try to slice the department into politically convenient pieces and pretend that counts as governing. But Georgia does not need word games. Georgia needs results. Georgia needs a senator who understands that homeland security is not a prop in an ideological fight. It is a core responsibility of the federal government. Senator should challenge Democrats’ shutdown strategy Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to members of the media at a supporters rally after he filed paperwork to run for his 2026 re-election campaign at Liberty Plaza next to the State Capitol, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) And this is the deeper problem with Jon Ossoff. He always seems most comfortable when he is issuing statements, striking a pose or blaming someone else. But when there is a real test of judgment — when there is pressure from the activist left, when Schumer draws a line, when the national Democratic base demands confrontation — Ossoff falls in line.

He does not stand up to his party. He does not put Georgia first. He votes with the machine, then hopes Georgians will not notice the consequences. But Georgians are noticing. They are noticing that while TSA officers go unpaid, Ossoff is still playing politics. They are noticing that while airport lines spiral and travel disruptions spread, he is still refusing to break with his party’s shutdown strategy. They are noticing that when essential functions of government are on the line, Jon Ossoff’s instinct is not to govern — it is to posture. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC That may win applause in Washington. It does not help Georgia.