Atlanta’s World Cup dream has a public bathroom problem

Three hundred thousand visitors will pour into the city this summer. What they won’t find is a place to go to the bathroom.

Three hundred thousand visitors will pour into the city this summer. What they won’t find is a place to go to the bathroom.

As faculty at Georgia State University, my team and I surveyed public and private bathroom options in 15 key areas across the city. We identified 30 facilities that resembled public bathrooms, but once we applied the true test — free, open to everyone, no purchase, no badge, no restricted building — there were just 18. And those 18 came with major limitations: Only three were open 24/7, four required permission, five were single-stall facilities and only five were located downtown.

Atlanta has a bathroom problem, long before that first World Cup match whistle blows.

Near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the heart of the World Cup, Atlanta has no guaranteed public bathrooms.

The only two options inside Centennial Olympic Park are operated by the Georgia World Congress Center, which can and does close them for events or at its own discretion. Access is never guaranteed. All other nearby facilities have limited hours or are behind security checks or fare gates.

Meanwhile, Atlanta’s five automated public toilets, installed in 2008, are reaching the end of their life cycle. The one behind City Hall has been nonfunctional for more than a year.

This is clearly not just a World Cup issue