opinion Apalachee High shooting is a tragic case of parental irresponsibility Had institutions met Colt Gray’s cries with psychiatric care rather than apathy, we would be discussing a life reclaimed instead of counting victims. Colin Gray, father of the teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting, was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Some will see Colt Gray — the 14-year-old accused of the 2024 Apalachee High School mass shooting in Georgia — as a victim of gun tragedy. But the deeper issue is the collapse of parental responsibility. Ending the school shooting epidemic requires more than policy; it demands parents be emotionally present to witness their child’s unraveling and choose intervention over silence.

The case against the teen’s father, Colin Gray, who was convicted by a jury Tuesday of second-degree murder and more than two dozen other charges, exposes the fatal cost of parental neglect and mental health denial. In this cycle of deprivation, Colt Gray became a proxy — a weaponized extension of his parents’ unconscious fury. Like so many shooters our research team studied, Colt Gray was trapped in a cycle of homicidal and suicidal paranoia, begging for mental health care his parents ignored. RELATED Opinion: We cannot give up when we know these deaths are preventable Colin Gray’s case mirrors the Michigan precedent, where the Oxford High shooter’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, received 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter.

Both cases raise a critical question: When does parental negligence cross the line into a criminal act?

A year before the shooting, in 2023, the FBI investigated Colt Gray for online threats under a username referencing the Sandy Hook shooter. Despite a match between the home’s interior and his Discord photos, and the known presence of guns on-site, a visiting deputy accepted Grays’ denials without inspecting the weapons or premises. The case was closed. The system failed again, missing a vital chance to provide the care Colt Gray requested. A felony charge for his threats could have triggered a court order removing him from a home filled with his father’s guns. Despite assurances to the FBI that schools had been notified of the threat, post-shooting audits revealed no record the warning ever left the sheriff’s office. RELATED Opinion: Please, Georgia legislators, wave the red flag For over a year, Marcee Gray witnessed his lethal obsession with school shootings, including his chillingly precise fixation on the 2018 Parkland massacre. Despite Colt Gray’s young age when it occurred, he curated a shrine to the shooter above his computer. In a home fractured by abuse, a compassionate relative is often a child’s last line of defense. The teen’s grandmother was his sole advocate, waging an unsuccessful, yearslong campaign to alert schools and counselors to his decline.

Gray needed mental health care, not apathy After being warned of his son’s threats, Colin Gray bought his son an AR-style rifle for Christmas and coached him at the range. He later added a tactical vest and scope to this “sponsorship.” Despite Colin Gray literally arming his troubled child, no one — including the mother — intervened. Weeks before the shooting, Colt Gray’s life at home grew increasingly volatile. During a methamphetamine high, his mother threatened his life. The teen called his grandmother, who urged him to hide. Instead, he used the rifle his father bought him to force his mother from his room — a moment his grandmother said she believes marked his final loss of hope. Days before the shooting, Colin Gray ignored an inpatient psychiatric placement his grandmother had secured — a lapse that would prove fatally irresponsible. Mass shootings are almost always premeditated, yet they rarely receive the death penalty. The law considers a childhood of neglect only at sentencing. We offer mercy to the prisoner, but we fail the struggling, invisible child when it matters most. Had institutions met Colt Gray’s cries with psychiatric care rather than apathy, we would be discussing a life reclaimed instead of counting victims.