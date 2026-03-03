Apalachee High shooting is a tragic case of parental irresponsibility

But the deeper issue is the collapse of parental responsibility. Ending the school shooting epidemic requires more than policy; it demands parents be emotionally present to witness their child’s unraveling and choose intervention over silence.
The case against the teen’s father, Colin Gray, who was convicted by a jury Tuesday of second-degree murder and more than two dozen other charges, exposes the fatal cost of parental neglect and mental health denial.
In this cycle of deprivation, Colt Gray became a proxy — a weaponized extension of his parents’ unconscious fury.
Like so many shooters our research team studied, Colt Gray was trapped in a cycle of homicidal and suicidal paranoia, begging for mental health care his parents ignored.
Colin Gray’s case mirrors the Michigan precedent, where the Oxford High shooter’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, received 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter.
Both cases raise a critical question: When does parental negligence cross the line into a criminal act?
Instability and violence define Colt Gray’s life
Dr. Nina E. Cerfolio, associate clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is in private practice in New York City and an internationally recognized psychiatrist and psychoanalyst specializing in mass shootings and terrorism. (Courtesy)
Colin Gray faced harsher charges: two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two of second-degree murder, and multiple counts of reckless conduct and child cruelty.
Now that he has been convicted, he faces more than 200 years in prison. Similar to the Oxford school shooter’s father, Colin Gray knew of his son’s deteriorating mental state and fascination with school shootings, yet still purchased the firearm allegedly used in the shooting as a Christmas gift for his son.
Colt Gray’s upbringing was defined by instability and violence. After an eviction and his parents’ separation, he bounced between multiple homes and attended six schools in five years. His grandmother described a household marked by constant verbal and physical abuse.
A school counselor and two resource officers met with the teen and his mother, but it is unclear if a report was filed. The school missed a critical chance to provide the psychiatric care Colt Gray desperately needed.
Colin Gray faced harsher charges: two counts of involuntary manslaughter, two of second-degree murder, and multiple counts of reckless conduct and child cruelty.
Now that he has been convicted, he faces more than 200 years in prison. Similar to the Oxford school shooter’s father, Colin Gray knew of his son’s deteriorating mental state and fascination with school shootings, yet still purchased the firearm allegedly used in the shooting as a Christmas gift for his son.
Colt Gray’s upbringing was defined by instability and violence. After an eviction and his parents’ separation, he bounced between multiple homes and attended six schools in five years. His grandmother described a household marked by constant verbal and physical abuse.
A school counselor and two resource officers met with the teen and his mother, but it is unclear if a report was filed. The school missed a critical chance to provide the psychiatric care Colt Gray desperately needed.
In November 2023, Marcee Gray lost custody after a failed drug test. Her son subsequently missed his entire eighth grade year, crippled by panic attacks and paranoid delusions that his teachers were conspiring against him.
Marcee Gray, the mother of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray, testifies against her husband at Colin Gray's trial. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
System failed again and again to help teen
Multiple news reports paint a picture of Colt Gray similar to other school shooters.
A year before the shooting, in 2023, the FBI investigated Colt Gray for online threats under a username referencing the Sandy Hook shooter. Despite a match between the home’s interior and his Discord photos, and the known presence of guns on-site, a visiting deputy accepted Grays’ denials without inspecting the weapons or premises. The case was closed.
The system failed again, missing a vital chance to provide the care Colt Gray requested. A felony charge for his threats could have triggered a court order removing him from a home filled with his father’s guns.
Despite assurances to the FBI that schools had been notified of the threat, post-shooting audits revealed no record the warning ever left the sheriff’s office.
For over a year, Marcee Gray witnessed his lethal obsession with school shootings, including his chillingly precise fixation on the 2018 Parkland massacre. Despite Colt Gray’s young age when it occurred, he curated a shrine to the shooter above his computer.
In a home fractured by abuse, a compassionate relative is often a child’s last line of defense. The teen’s grandmother was his sole advocate, waging an unsuccessful, yearslong campaign to alert schools and counselors to his decline.
Gray needed mental health care, not apathy
After being warned of his son’s threats, Colin Gray bought his son an AR-style rifle for Christmas and coached him at the range. He later added a tactical vest and scope to this “sponsorship.” Despite Colin Gray literally arming his troubled child, no one — including the mother — intervened.
Weeks before the shooting, Colt Gray’s life at home grew increasingly volatile. During a methamphetamine high, his mother threatened his life. The teen called his grandmother, who urged him to hide. Instead, he used the rifle his father bought him to force his mother from his room — a moment his grandmother said she believes marked his final loss of hope.
Days before the shooting, Colin Gray ignored an inpatient psychiatric placement his grandmother had secured — a lapse that would prove fatally irresponsible.
Mass shootings are almost always premeditated, yet they rarely receive the death penalty. The law considers a childhood of neglect only at sentencing. We offer mercy to the prisoner, but we fail the struggling, invisible child when it matters most.
Had institutions met Colt Gray’s cries with psychiatric care rather than apathy, we would be discussing a life reclaimed instead of counting victims.
Dr. Nina E. Cerfolio, associate clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is in private practice in New York City and an internationally recognized psychiatrist and psychoanalyst specializing in mass shootings and terrorism. Her book, “Psychoanalytic and Spiritual Perspectives on Terrorism: Desire for Destruction,” explores the roots of mass shootings and the path to spiritual healing.