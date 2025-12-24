opinion How Trump’s ‘America First’ national security strategy frames China threat Behind talk of ‘strength’ and hemispheric defense is a quiet acceptance of Beijing’s rise in the Pacific. President Donald Trump (left) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea. China's navy is now the world’s largest by hull count, Brian O'Neill writes. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

By Brian O’Neill – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Dec 24, 2025 link copied

Ronald Reagan liked big ideas with simple names: a 600-ship Navy, a Strategic Defense Initiative, “peace through strength.” The labels were theatrical, but the point was straightforward: build forces for the war the Soviets were actually planning to fight.

Ronald Reagan liked big ideas with simple names: a 600-ship Navy, a Strategic Defense Initiative, "peace through strength." The labels were theatrical, but the point was straightforward: build forces for the war the Soviets were actually planning to fight.

President Donald Trump's recently released 2025 National Security Strategy tries to stand in that lineage when it comes to China. It claims the president has "single-handedly reversed" three decades of naive engagement, declares the Indo-Pacific the central arena of this century, and promises a "free and open" region built on stronger alliances and cutting-edge military technology.

China has built up its military Back in May, I argued the real China problem was not that Beijing's ambitions were hidden, but that Washington kept mistaking tough talk for strategy.

Back in May, I argued the real China problem was not that Beijing's ambitions were hidden, but that Washington kept mistaking tough talk for strategy. On paper, parts of the new strategy sound like an answer. It calls deterring a conflict over Taiwan a "priority," promises a force "capable of denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain" and warns about the dangers if China dominates key sea lanes. The trouble is that almost all of this lives at the level of declaration. The question is whether the U.S. defense policy is actually organized around the contest with China that Beijing is preparing for — or whether it is being steered toward a different priority: locking down the Western Hemisphere while managing Asia at the margins. On paper, parts of the new strategy sound like an answer. It calls deterring a conflict over Taiwan a "priority," promises a force "capable of denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain" and warns about the dangers if China dominates key sea lanes. The trouble is that almost all of this lives at the level of declaration. The question is whether the U.S. defense policy is actually organized around the contest with China that Beijing is preparing for — or whether it is being steered toward a different priority: locking down the Western Hemisphere while managing Asia at the margins.

For more than a quarter century, Beijing has built a military meant to push back the United States and to project power well beyond coastlines. Its navy is now the world’s largest by hull count.

China is fielding long-range missiles designed to hold U.S. carriers at risk; expanding its nuclear and submarine forces; adding bombers and stealth aircraft that can operate far outside the Western Pacific; and securing port access from the Indian Ocean to Africa and the Mediterranean.

$11B arms deal for Taiwan isn't enough

Taiwan is just one chapter in that story. Chinese planners have been building options that do not rely on a Normandy-style landing. Large exercises, missile deployments and naval patrols suggest a campaign that strangles the island rather than storms it — "quarantine" declarations dressed up as law enforcement. Coast Guard ships, maritime militias and near-daily combat aircraft operations around Taiwan and near the Philippines reflect a gray-zone strategy to keep pressure below the threshold to justify U.S. intervention.

A quarantine strategy is designed to force choices under ambiguity — how long Taiwan can hold, how fast allies can respond and whether Washington escalates. That's why the administration's new $11 billion Taiwan arms package reads like deterrence expressed in invoices: useful, even necessary, but not a substitute for the unglamorous work the NSS mostly dodges — posture, access, sustainment and an allied concept for breaking a slow chokehold.

China will notice the U.S. change in strategy China's new national security white paper, released in May, casts the Asia-Pacific as facing "extraterritorial forces" and elevates "safeguarding national territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests" at the center of China's modernization project. The Pentagon's annual reports assess that Beijing aims to field a "world-class" force by midcentury that can defend the regime, coerce neighbors and, if necessary, fight and defeat the United States. None of that makes the Chinese military 10 feet tall — purges, corruption and untested logistics are real weaknesses — but those very gaps heighten the risk of miscalculation and make clear, credible deterrence now more important than slogans about strength later.

The NSS sounds as if it grasps at least part of this. It highlights Taiwan’s role in the global semiconductor supply, warns about control of the South China Sea and promises a military “capable of denying aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain.” It calls for allies such as Japan and South Korea to spend more, grant greater access to U.S. forces and invest in their own deterrent capabilities. On the surface, it reads like a strategy that understands the stakes in Asia. But that is not the only story the document tells — and one that Beijing will notice. The same NSS lays out three other broad lines of military effort: defense of the homeland and the Western Hemisphere; increasing burden-sharing with allies and partners; and “supercharging” the U.S. defense industrial base. Plan ‘gestures at strong measures’ Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks as President Donald Trump looks on at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Alex Brandon/AP) At the Reagan National Defense Forum on Dec. 6, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaned hard into the first. Quoting the strategy, he invoked a strengthened Monroe Doctrine and described defending “our hemisphere” as the Pentagon’s primary effort. The message is that global posture and resources will be organized around the Americas first.