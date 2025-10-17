Opinion Trump’s foreign policy is proving to be unpredictable, muddled and dangerous Comparisons to Richard Nixon’s theatrical ‘madman’ theory don’t hold up. The current president’s approach is chaos without a script. President Richard Nixon would tell foreign adversaries he was prone to becoming a "madman" so they would be wary of agitating him. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images/TNS)

Former President Richard Nixon tried to convince his foreign adversaries he was prone to becoming a "madman." In his calculation, adversaries who believed he might act irrationally would think twice before pushing him. It was theater, designed to keep the Soviet Union and its allies, particularly North Vietnam, off balance.

Political analysts spent much of President Donald Trump's first term — and the run-up to his second — debating whether his erratic, instinct-driven foreign policy reflected a grounded strategy, often invoking Nixon's "madman" theory. In the first term, experienced principals in his Cabinet sometimes steadied outcomes, which helped that label linger; in 2025, it obscures more than it explains. RELATED Opinion: Israel-Iran war exposes danger of Trump valuing loyalty over intelligence White House gives mixed signals to friends and foes alike Nixon's "madman" gambit depended on coherence at the core; behind the bluster, a strategy anchored the act. The president's team knew what they wanted: leverage in negotiations with Hanoi, pressure on Moscow, freedom of maneuver globally. The unpredictability was deliberate, the signaling purposeful. Brian O'Neill, a former CIA executive, teaches national security at Georgia Tech.

Trump's foreign policy is not a designed mask of madness but the muddle of schizophrenia — a system driven by competing impulses, his own and those of advisers who echo rather than challenge him. The "madman" label flatters chaos as craft, but it belongs to another presidency. What defines this one is disorder — persistent, internal and self-reinforcing. This is not a tactic. Certainly not a doctrine. It is a condition. And it is dangerous. Allies and adversaries alike face conflicting signals from the White House, sometimes in the space of a single week. One day, a trade war is declared; the next, deferred. An alliance is labeled obsolete, but is subsequently deemed indispensable. A Pentagon review promises clarity, only to be pulled back before release. This is not the performance of volatility — it is the practice of incoherence.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden after the Victory Day military parade in Moscow in May. Putin and Xi are playing the long game against Trump The claim that volatility deters is convenient — and wrong. Russia and China bank on churn: They wait out signals, split coalitions with selective inducements and advance in increments too small to unify a response. Putin has every reason to continue biding his time. Why rush to negotiate a Ukraine ceasefire when Washington's position may change with the next meeting? For Moscow, the uncertainty is not a deterrent but a recurring opportunity. Xi likely reads the pattern the same way. Beijing's strategy depends on long-term consistency. Trump's foreign policy looks less like intimidation than instability — a weakness Xi is well equipped to exploit. This unpredictability is not only a problem abroad. For Americans, it means foreign policy is harder to scrutinize. If the position shifts daily, how can Congress exercise oversight? What looks like flexibility is in fact an erosion of accountability. It also hollows out the very institutions meant to provide steadiness. The military runs on planning cycles, force posture assessments and long-term commitments to allies. Diplomats negotiate treaties and frameworks that extend beyond election years. Intelligence officers provide continuity across administrations. When leadership insists that uncertainty itself is a virtue, these institutions are left adrift.