Thanks to President Donald Trump, Georgia is winning again
State of the Union address allowed commander in chief to tout economy, safety and border security wins while Democrats rebuffed him.
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
By Josh McKoon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
President Donald Trump delivered a historic State of the Union address on Feb. 24 and made it clear: America is winning again — and the winning doesn’t stop now.
In just over a year, our country is more affordable and more secure. We are stronger and respected again. Most importantly, we are unapologetically America First.
Here in Georgia, we know President Trump kept his promises, because we’re seeing the results.
Inflation is down, wages are rising and prices are falling. Mortgage rates are the lowest they’ve been in four years, and apartment rents have dropped for six straight months.
Workers are taking home bigger paychecks thanks to no taxes on tips or overtime. Seniors are no longer paying taxes on their Social Security benefits. More than 700,000 Georgia small businesses now have the certainty they need to keep driving our state’s economy. And average refunds are up nearly 15% per filer so far this tax season.
And that’s not all. Our rural communities are receiving more than $200 million to strengthen local hospitals and expand access to high-quality care closer to home. Families are saving at the pharmacy counter through TrumpRx.gov, with insulin now as low as $25 a month and more savings on the way.
After four years of crushing “Bidenflation,” Trump said he would “make America affordable again,” and he is delivering day after day.
Crime and border crossings are way down
Josh McKoon is the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. (Courtesy)
Trump also promised to make America safe again.
As a result, crime is down across the country, with the single largest drop in the murder rate in more than 125 years. Robberies and aggravated assaults are declining. Dangerous criminals and deadly drugs are being taken off our streets. Law enforcement officers know they have the support to do their jobs and keep us safe.
At the border, illegal crossings are at their lowest levels in decades. For nine straight months, there have been zero releases of illegal aliens into our country. Fentanyl trafficking is down 56%.
To put this accomplishment into perspective: Under Joe Biden, there were roughly 11 million border crossings over four years, including criminals, gang members and terrorists.
Dismantling border security had deadly consequences — and Georgia felt them.
Feb. 22 marked two years since the horrific murder of 22-year old nursing student Laken Riley by an undocumented immigrant who had previously been arrested and released.
In her honor, Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law to make sure criminal undocumented immigrants are detained, not released. He designated Feb. 22 as National Angel Family Day to honor families like Riley’s who have lost loved ones because of undocumented immigrant crime. And during his State of the Union address, he pledged to continue removing the worst of the worst from our communities.
It turns out we didn’t need new laws — we just needed a new president.
Democrats refused to stand up at key moment
Finally, Trump delivered a message that has defined his leadership: America comes first.
This shouldn’t be controversial. But in today’s Democrat party, it is.
Trump asked a simple question: “If you agree with this statement then stand up and show your support: the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens not illegal aliens.”