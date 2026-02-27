Josh McKoon Thanks to President Donald Trump, Georgia is winning again State of the Union address allowed commander in chief to tout economy, safety and border security wins while Democrats rebuffed him. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

By Josh McKoon – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

President Donald Trump delivered a historic State of the Union address on Feb. 24 and made it clear: America is winning again — and the winning doesn’t stop now. In just over a year, our country is more affordable and more secure. We are stronger and respected again. Most importantly, we are unapologetically America First.

And that’s not all. Our rural communities are receiving more than $200 million to strengthen local hospitals and expand access to high-quality care closer to home. Families are saving at the pharmacy counter through TrumpRx.gov, with insulin now as low as $25 a month and more savings on the way.

It turns out we didn’t need new laws — we just needed a new president. Democrats refused to stand up at key moment Finally, Trump delivered a message that has defined his leadership: America comes first. This shouldn’t be controversial. But in today’s Democrat party, it is. Trump asked a simple question: “If you agree with this statement then stand up and show your support: the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens not illegal aliens.” Ossoff and every single Democrat stayed seated.