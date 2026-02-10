For the past three federal elections, I have worked with the Dominion voting system and my fellow citizens to ensure that the polls are accessible to all citizens and that the voting process is safe and unimpeded. I can honestly affirm that the process and system we have here in our state are the most secure — complete with a paper-trail backup and electronic tabulation — that I have ever encountered. That is why I was repelled by the raid staged by President Donald Trump’s DOJ on our state’s electoral office related to his 2020 presidential defeat.

I am not surprised that a convicted felon would whip this dead horse to distract us from his other crimes and cast doubt on our electoral efficacy. What truly disgusts me is the way our Republican leaders here allow this to happen. These are people who for years have run on a platform on states’ rights and resisted what they deem as “meddling” from Washington to issues from health care to apportionment to civil rights.

The president is still under indictment in this state for election interference after calling on the secretary of state to “find” him enough votes to overturn the election. We call on our state executives to “find” their backbone and bring this felon to justice.

WILLIAM C. FLEMING, ATLANTA