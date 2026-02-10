Georgia voting process is safe and unimpeded
I have served as a poll worker in most places I have lived — Florida, California, Vermont and now in Georgia.
Georgia voting process is safe and unimpeded
I have served as a poll worker in most places I have lived — Florida, California, Vermont and now in Georgia.
For the past three federal elections, I have worked with the Dominion voting system and my fellow citizens to ensure that the polls are accessible to all citizens and that the voting process is safe and unimpeded. I can honestly affirm that the process and system we have here in our state are the most secure — complete with a paper-trail backup and electronic tabulation — that I have ever encountered. That is why I was repelled by the raid staged by President Donald Trump’s DOJ on our state’s electoral office related to his 2020 presidential defeat.
I am not surprised that a convicted felon would whip this dead horse to distract us from his other crimes and cast doubt on our electoral efficacy. What truly disgusts me is the way our Republican leaders here allow this to happen. These are people who for years have run on a platform on states’ rights and resisted what they deem as “meddling” from Washington to issues from health care to apportionment to civil rights.
The president is still under indictment in this state for election interference after calling on the secretary of state to “find” him enough votes to overturn the election. We call on our state executives to “find” their backbone and bring this felon to justice.
WILLIAM C. FLEMING, ATLANTA
No harm in taking another look at 2020 election results
In response to John H. Eaves’ AJC article attempting to alleviate concerns about the FBI search warrant (not a raid) regarding documents at the Fulton County election facility, I suggest that there is nothing to fear but fear itself. (“Why the FBI raid of Fulton County’s election facility should concern us all,” Jan. 29).
At the FBI, we’re taught that perception should not be ignored, and in this case, that is true. Many people are concerned about how the past election was conducted. Therefore, I suggest that no harm comes from a better look at what happened via a federal search warrant and examination of the records. If nothing results, then we can all feel better about the electoral process.
Mr. Eaves’ use of the word “raid” is very telling. As a journalist, he knows that words have meaning. But I suppose that since this was an opinion-based article, that was his “opinion.”
Also, in separate reporting on this matter, Greg Bluestein seemed emphatic in reassuring the public that there were no irregularities in the Georgia 2020 election. I am aware that he wrote a book on that very topic, but again, I go back to the notion of public perception (and that it should not be ignored). My point is that he and other nonopinion reporters should report the story and nothing else.
STEPHEN EMMETT, ATLANTA
FBI ATLANTA (RETIRED)