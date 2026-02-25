Opinion Readers write Broaden state’s sales tax base, consumers paid for Trump tariffs and Bondi diminished trust in DOJ. FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

1 hour ago link copied

Broaden sales tax base rather than raise taxes The Georgia Legislature desires to replace the income tax with a more regressive sales tax. Whether that is good or bad is subject to debate; however, I do believe it is time to make the sales tax less regressive and recognize that the economy has changed dramatically since the sales tax laws were written — from a goods-based to a service/goods-based economy.

It is time to broaden the base and tax services, as this would allow for not increasing the rate (perhaps reducing it?) and make the tax less regressive. BOB DALTON, LILBURN Consumers paid the price for Trump’s tariff war President Donald Trump’s tariff war against the rest of the world has backfired.

He caused massive turmoil in worldwide economic markets and financial pain for American businesses that sell imported goods and those that export to a world that is now furious at his administration and what our country has become.

Worst of all, recent analyses have proven what economists always expected — American consumers ultimately paid the tariffs in the form of higher prices. Trump’s chaotic tariff policy was based on his bizarre theory that the mere fact of a trade deficit means that a foreign government is taking unfair advantage of us. For authority, he tried to rely on an emergency federal law that didn’t even mention the word “tariff.” Trump was always going to lose the legal case, even with a friendly Supreme Court. And now, we, the people, will never receive a refund for the higher prices we paid because of his illegal tariffs or the $2,000 tariff payment that he promised us. DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA Bondi hearing diminished trust in DOJ