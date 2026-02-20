In reference to “ Georgia Army veteran deported by ICE ,” AJC Feb. 14, and “What to know about the EPA’s major shift on climate regulation,” AJC Feb. 13.

Across federal policy, from immigration enforcement to environmental deregulation, a troubling moral pattern is emerging: People, as human beings, are increasingly treated as risks and costs to be managed rather than lives to be cherished and protected.

In environmental policy, this has become explicit. The federal government has effectively assigned a zero-dollar value to human life by removing lives saved from Environmental Protection Agency cost-benefit analyses, which is tied to the reversal of the EPA’s endangerment findings. When the health impacts of air pollution are excluded, preventable illness and premature death no longer count. For Georgia families already facing rising power bills and increased costs of fossil-fuel infrastructure, those decisions carry real, local consequences.

We see the same logic in immigration enforcement. Longtime residents, parents and even veterans are deported with little regard for family unity, due process or community ties, as if decades of life and contribution can be erased by administrative efficiency.

These are not isolated issues. They reflect a deeper moral failure: policies that externalize human harm in the name of economic or bureaucratic convenience.