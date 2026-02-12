Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about votes, and who should prescribe birth control. (Phil Skinner/AJC File)

Only doctors should prescribe birth control House Bill 1351, as proposed by Republican Rep. Beth Camp of Concord, would allow a pharmacist to prescribe birth control. Does your pharmacist know your health status better than a doctor?

If using your pharmacy purchases as a gauge of your health, couldn’t the requester get their drugs from a different source? What about the effect of herbs? They don’t know that record or your medical history. While allowing women to get birth control is a necessity, it should only be prescribed by a doctor. In addition, the same applies to abortion. JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN Trump wanted to ‘find’ votes, and now he has

The proudest I’ve ever been as a Georgian was Jan. 3, 2021, the day after President Trump was caught attempting to “find” 11,780 votes in our ballot boxes.

Now, with a court order and the threat of force, he was successful in physically removing those ballots and thousands more. What language in that court order gave the FBI the right to take those ballots when federal law clearly provides that the safety of federal election ballots belongs to the states? If the FBI was prepared to use force to remove them, why was the State of Georgia not prepared to use force to protect them? KEITH WHITTON, BREMEN Georgia election results can be trusted Re: “Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud undermine faith in Ga. elections,” AJC Editorial Board.

Thank you, AJC, for sounding the alarm about the FBI raid of the Fulton County Board of Elections in a clear and compelling editorial. This is a disturbing development and one that all Georgia voters should care about. Why are we stuck back in 2020 despite recounts and court challenges? Simply because one person, President Donald Trump, who never got the 11,000-plus votes that he directed to be “found” by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During 2025, we saw the president seek retribution for his defeats and those he thinks caused them. Under the guise of alleged “foreign interference,” Trump is interfering with the Fulton County elections. Sadly, both Raffensperger and Gov. Kemp have been too quiet about the FBI raid. They both won reelection, easily, in 2022, in spite of Trump’s opposition to their candidacies. Please do not allow the Fulton County elections — a majority Democratic county — be overseen by the highly partisan Republican State Election Board. The elections of 2022 and 2024 demonstrate that our secretary of state runs fair elections.