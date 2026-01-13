Proposed HOA bills could cost Ga. homeowners thousands
Thousands of Georgia homeowners could face higher dues, reduced services, and lower property values if legislation like SB 107, SB 108, and HB 512 become law. While aimed at addressing complaints from noncompliant residents, these bills would shift costs and administrative burdens onto responsible, dues-paying homeowners, potentially costing thousands each year.
Over 2.5 million Georgians, more than one-third of the state’s population, live in roughly 881,000 homes across 11,300 community associations. Research from the Foundation for Community Association Research shows these homes are generally worth at least 4% more than comparable non-HOA properties.
The proposed legislation would require waiving assessments, refunding fees, limiting enforcement of fines, creating a costly ombudsman office and adding filing obligations, dramatically increasing costs for homeowners and straining volunteer boards. Associations cannot stop providing services to nonpaying members, so unpaid dues directly affect all homeowners.
Foreclosure on unpaid dues is rare; in DeKalb County, none of the HOA lawsuits in the past two years ended in foreclosure, even though average debts exceeded $7,000.
Lawmakers should protect all homeowners and strengthen community stability rather than penalize responsible owners.
JULIE HOWARD, ATLANTA, HOA ATTORNEY
Deeper reasons why Georgia Power favors fossil fuels
Regarding the AJC’s recent coverage of Georgia Power’s dramatic expansion of fossil gas and resultant emissions, the subheading: “Environmentalists worry about more fossil fuels in an already fragile climate” — is troubling. Climate change is not a niche concern held only by “environmentalists” — it is settled science recognized by public health experts, economists, insurers, world leaders and a majority of the public.
Framing the issue as a worry of a narrow interest group minimizes the seriousness of the crisis and the broad consensus surrounding it. At a moment of accelerating climate impacts, this understates the urgency and scale of climate risks.
An equally significant omission — one that explains Georgia Power’s aggressive expansion of gas — is parent company Southern Co.’s financial interests in the gas business.
Since acquiring AGL Resources in 2016 (now Southern Gas), Southern Co. profits from the production, transportation and distribution of gas through multiple affiliated entities. That corporate structure is why Georgia Power continues to prioritize gas, despite 85% of new power generation worldwide being renewables.
Connecting these dots is essential to public understanding of why Georgia Power continues down this costly and dangerous path.
DAVID SILLMAN, BUFORD