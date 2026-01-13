Thousands of Georgia homeowners could face higher dues, reduced services, and lower property values if legislation like SB 107, SB 108, and HB 512 become law. While aimed at addressing complaints from noncompliant residents, these bills would shift costs and administrative burdens onto responsible, dues-paying homeowners, potentially costing thousands each year.

Over 2.5 million Georgians, more than one-third of the state’s population, live in roughly 881,000 homes across 11,300 community associations. Research from the Foundation for Community Association Research shows these homes are generally worth at least 4% more than comparable non-HOA properties.

The proposed legislation would require waiving assessments, refunding fees, limiting enforcement of fines, creating a costly ombudsman office and adding filing obligations, dramatically increasing costs for homeowners and straining volunteer boards. Associations cannot stop providing services to nonpaying members, so unpaid dues directly affect all homeowners.

Foreclosure on unpaid dues is rare; in DeKalb County, none of the HOA lawsuits in the past two years ended in foreclosure, even though average debts exceeded $7,000.

Lawmakers should protect all homeowners and strengthen community stability rather than penalize responsible owners.