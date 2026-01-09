Opinion Georgians should resolve to share real facts and safeguard elections in 2026 As Georgia approaches the midterm primaries and general election, voters should do what engaged citizens always have. In this AJC file photo, Fulton County Voter Registration Chief Ralph Jones (center) instructs a worker on how to use a ballot scanning machine during Fulton County’s second recount of presidential Election Day ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

By Saxby Chambliss, Roy Barnes and Shirley Franklin – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 59 minutes ago link copied

The new year is upon us, and Georgians of all walks of life are laser focused on turning resolutions into reality. For some, that means starting a healthy routine — going to the gym, eating better or volunteering in the community.

For others, it’s about kicking a bad habit: quitting smoking, cutting back on overindulgence or reining in spending to get the family budget back on track. All these goals are worthy and timely. A new year offers a natural opportunity to reset and recommit to what matters most. As an organization dedicated to safeguarding trust in Georgia’s elections, we’re urging fellow citizens to consider adding one more resolution in 2026: civic responsibility grounded in truth. RELATED Opinion: Stop relitigating 2020 election. Voting in Georgia is secure and accessible. Debunked fraud claim emerged over the holidays Let us explain.

Georgia is heading into a packed and consequential election cycle, with races for governor, U.S. Senate, statewide constitutional offices and countless legislative seats.

Former Georgia U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss. (Courtesy) Once again, all eyes will be on our state, and what happens here will influence behavior across the country. Sadly, we just witnessed a reminder of what happens when misinformation goes unchecked and how quickly bad habits and bad actors can resurface. Just days before Christmas and Kwanzaa, and amid Hanukkah celebrations, election deniers from 2020 reemerged with what they claimed was a long-awaited “smoking gun.” An article from another outlet asserted that more than 315,000 early votes in Fulton County were “unsigned” and therefore illegal — supposed proof that Georgia’s 2020 election was fraudulent.

The claim was false. It was not new. And it had already been debunked years ago. Still, it spread quickly across the internet and cable news. Overly dramatic headlines followed. Outrage was manufactured. Some hoped — once again — that this recycled claim would revive a narrative already discredited by multiple audits, recounts, court rulings and fact-checks. Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes. (Courtesy) Fortunately, truth tellers didn’t sit quietly and let this lie metastasize any further. Georgia election officials, including the secretary of state’s office, reiterated what had long been established: Georgia does not require voter signatures on the outside of absentee ballot envelopes to be scanned or publicly released as alleged. There were no missing votes, no illegal ballots and no evidence of fraud.

“Georgia has the most secure elections in the country, and all voters were verified with photo ID and lawfully cast their ballots,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “A clerical error at the end of the day does not erase valid, legal votes.” Independent fact-checkers agreed with Raffensperger’s assessment, and even The Wall Street Journal editorial board rejected the claim, calling it “nonsense.” By the time presents were opened and college football took center stage, the hysteria had subsided. But the episode should not be dismissed as harmless noise. It serves as a warning. RELATED Erickson: As we begin a new year, do not worry about tomorrow, but control what you can Influence your community to embrace healthy democratic habits Those who sought to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020 are still active and still willing to elevate half-truths and falsehoods to justify years of baseless claims. Facts, it seems, are optional when they interfere with a preferred conclusion. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin (Courtesy)

We may not be able to change the minds of those committed to dishonesty and hysteria. But that is not where our responsibility lies. We can influence those closest to us — friends, family, neighbors, co-workers and faith communities. That is where civic engagement begins and where healthy democratic habits take root. As Georgia approaches the 2026 primaries and general election, voters should do what engaged citizens always have: Learn about the candidates, attend town halls, study the issues and vote their values. But we should also commit to something more fundamental: identifying misinformation, sharing verified facts and refusing to amplify claims already disproven, no matter how personally or politically difficult this responsibility is. Georgia has been in the national spotlight for years. How we conduct ourselves matters. We can disagree passionately about politics. That’s democracy. But we must agree that facts matter, and truth is not optional.