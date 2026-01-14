Georgia income tax will be eliminated. It’s not a question of if, but when.

State Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, speaks during the Senate’s Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia's Income Tax hearing at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Tillery is chair of the committee. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

We can keep asking families to wait, or we can recognize that many of them are already stretched thin.

Gas prices don’t wait on legislation. Neither do groceries, power bills or child care. Families feel those costs every week, and they’ve been clear about what they want from their elected officials: fewer excuses and more money left in their paychecks.

Georgia state Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. He is a candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026. (Courtesy)

Our committee’s job was not to debate whether income tax elimination is a good idea. That debate is largely moot at this point. Our charge was to figure out how to do it responsibly.

That’s why the Georgia Senate created the Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia’s Income Tax, which I had the privilege of chairing.

For the average family, eliminating the income tax is the equivalent of a little more than a 5% raise. That’s real money that helps cover necessities today and creates a little breathing room tomorrow.

We received numerous warnings before the committee even met from numerous critics on the issue. After months of testimony and data, they still don’t hold up. Georgia has already shown that tax cuts and strong public services are not mutually exclusive.

Peach State must stay competitive

We’ve cut taxes, funded education and public safety, paid cash for capital projects, and still built one of the strongest balance sheets in the country. The idea that relief for families requires weaker government simply doesn’t match the facts.

There’s also a competitiveness issue that shouldn’t be ignored. States like Florida, Tennessee and Texas don’t tax income, and they’re growing at a rapid pace. States with high income taxes are losing people and businesses just as quickly. If Georgia wants to stay competitive 10 years from now, we can’t pretend this doesn’t matter.

Income taxes also come with another problem: complexity. They invite carve-outs, exemptions and special treatment. When that happens, working families pick up the tab. A simpler tax system is harder to game and easier to live with.