Opinion For Georgians seeking affordable health care, it’s one battle after another The Peach State should step in and lead where the federal government has failed us. Let’s pass a targeted program to help residents afford health care coverage. GeorgiaAccess.gov outreach workers like Sheena Wiley travel the state handing out promotional materials for people who might be eligible for health insurance. The truck behind Wiley serves tea and coffee. Georgia Access is the state-based exchange marketplace for the Affordable Care Act in Georgia. (Ariel Hart/AJC 2024)

By Nathan Holterman and Rep. Michelle Au – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

“I didn’t ask for this. That’s just how the cards were rolled out for me.” - Willa Ferguson, Oscar-nominated movie “One Battle After Another” If you haven’t yet watched “One Battle After Another” don’t worry, there will be no spoilers here.

Further, if the federal government refuses to extend enhanced ACA premium tax credits, we could craft, in the words of Gov Brian Kemp, an “innovative, Georgia-centric approach to providing health care coverage to thousands of hardworking Georgians.” As a state, let’s step in and lead where the federal government has failed us. Let’s pass a targeted state affordability program providing enhanced premium and cost sharing assistance to those who otherwise would no longer be able to afford coverage. Remember that failing to provide this coverage does not cost the state less, nor is the care we cover “free.” Uncompensated care is often more costly, if not catastrophic, and comes and takes a huge toll on the state and struggling hospital systems, particularly in underserved and rural areas. Early investment in patients saves money and lives. It should not feel like those in power are making it harder for our patients to stay healthy. Regardless of their political party, voters didn’t ask for this. But neither should they feel that the cards rolled out for them are all we have to play.