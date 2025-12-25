Opinion We will miss the print AJC newspaper, but the relationship and mission endure Journalists at the AJC and other first-rate media sources must keep our democracy in check and strong. Amanda Brown Olmstead captured a collection of past newspaper clippings from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its predecessors.

By Amanda Brown Olmstead – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 5 hours ago link copied

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been central to my profession for all 60 years of my life in Atlanta in public relations. It has been such a pleasure working with the reporters and staff of “The Paper” over the years. From the days when we created our press releases on a typewriter with copy paper, to today’s amazing distribution systems, nothing has been more important than the relationships I’ve shared with so many wonderful reporters and staff.

The recent series of stories featuring columnists such as Celestine Sibley, Lewis Grizzard, and Furman Bisher brings back so many fond memories of wonderful experiences. Over the past 60 years, I have had the privilege of placing stories across all sections of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (and its previous incarnations, The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution), from the front page to the Living Section, about clients and programs we have worked with over the years. We have always placed the highest priority on the coverage we have been given on its pages. We so value the integrity of the reporting of “The Paper” and trust its professionals to keep us informed about things that matter. How important it has been to hold the AJC in my hands each morning, with my cup of coffee, to prepare me for the day ahead, keeping me informed of what is going on in my community so that I might do an even better job of supporting Atlanta.

Amanda Brown Olmstead is a longtime public relations professional in Atlanta.

For instance, when the issue of climate change began to surface, questions about the impact of environmental issues in our world became increasingly important. The AJC created the "Horizon" section, which reported extensively on businesses pioneering renewable industries and efforts of a similar nature. The "Horizon" section itself certainly elevated our awareness of changes in our world, such that when my husband and I chaired the Eco-Benefit for the Georgia Conservancy, our selection of the Conservationist of the Year was the "Horizon" section of the AJC. In recent weeks, I have reminisced about the days when our offices were downtown. We could walk press releases over to the offices of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Marietta St., getting in the elevator and going straight to the desk of a reporter we knew so well, just a friendly face we had worked with for years on stories we cared about. It is amazing how human interaction, even in this digital age, is still the heartbeat of what we do. We enjoyed after-hours conversations with the likes of the late editorial page editor and columnist Hal Gulliver and former political editor Howell Rains. We discussed what was going on in the city and how we could keep our radar open for stories of interest to the AJC. It is our relationship with media today like senior reporter Ernie Suggs, who we have worked with for many years, that makes my job and career so fulfilling. Yes, we will miss holding this paper in our hands. We will miss the clippings that now adorn the bulletin boards in our offices. But we encourage everyone, as we encourage ourselves, to embrace the new digital age of the AJC, to support the writers, to continue to feed good stories to them, to continue to be available, and to continue our subscription, as we encourage others to do. Journalists have a critical role more than ever today We want to extend our sincere appreciation for the hours around the clock that it has taken to produce "our" paper.

To those who have delivered our newspaper to the bottom of the driveway, to those who print each issue on off-hours, we thank you. We so sincerely appreciate and extend our gratitude to all who have made 157 years of this newspaper a reality. We wish all of you success as you move forward into this new digital chapter. The value of truth has never been more important. In recent years, "fake news" has surfaced, and the social media posts that mislead so many are frightening. It is the role of the journalists at the AJC and other first-rate media sources, including television, radio, and print, to keep our democracy in check and strong. We now rely on you to help and lead us into this digital age, where we can still depend on the integrity of your journalism, support you with our subscriptions, support you with our endorsements, and enjoy the future together.