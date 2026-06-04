Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Self-destruct

By
1 hour ago

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

AIDS quilt
GUEST COLUMN

HIV used to be a death sentence. Federal funds that helped me are now at risk.

OPINION

Ban partisan gerrymandering in Georgia through a constitutional amendment

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Demanding rat

Keep Reading

HIV used to be a death sentence. Federal funds that helped me are now at risk.

Readers write

World Cup may threaten housing stability for Atlanta long-term hotel residents

Featured

A winding road, a bottle of wine and a crash that keeps punishing Oak Grove

Trump administration to investigate MARTA after stabbing attacks

2h ago

Even Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s owner had World Cup ticket sticker shock