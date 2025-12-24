Opinion Readers write Fani Willis shines in political theater, eliminating state income tax is irresponsible and Trump is after regime change in Venezuela. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Fani Willis shines in political theater The Georgia Senate’s continued attempt to morally indict Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with accusations such as those written in Senate Resolution 465 (to create the Senate Special Committee on Investigations) is amusing political theater.

If you listened to her testimony, she understands optics and politics. That fact, accompanied by the dereliction of her predecessor and her reaching out to multiple lawyers (including former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes), shows she put in the effort to find the most fit person, from all angles, for the job. Nevertheless, the people of her judicial circuit have reelected her on the mandate of her continual action to protect our interests and sovereignty not only as a judicial circuit, but as a constituent state of this union. At the end of the day, there is nothing more Southern than a DA, in the heart of the old Confederacy, taking on the highest federal authority that attempted to strong-arm Georgia’s highest election authority, essentially disturbing the peace of our sovereignty. ANTOINE HOOTEN, ATLANTA

Eliminating state income tax is irresponsible

It is my understanding that 2026 gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has proposed eliminating the state income tax, which currently generates approximately half of Georgia’s revenue. While everyone would welcome paying less in taxes (myself included), I am concerned that eliminating the state income tax would be fiscally irresponsible — particularly given the massive federal deficits that may place greater financial burdens on states in the years ahead. I appreciate Gov. Brian Kemp’s fiscal leadership, which has resulted in a budget surplus, and I hope voters carefully consider gubernatorial candidates in 2026 who are committed to continuing fiscally responsible decision-making. BRIAN JOHNSON, MARIETTA Trump is after regime change in Venezuela