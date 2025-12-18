Opinion

PSC must consider families, climate legacy before approving Ga. Power proposal

The plan to increase power production puts data centers over consumers and the Peach State’s environment.
Plant Bowen, commonly known as Bowen Steam Plant, is a coal power station, operating, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Euharlee, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Plant Bowen, commonly known as Bowen Steam Plant, is a coal power station, operating, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Euharlee, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)
By Laura Iyer – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

On Dec. 10, I attended the Georgia Public Service Commission hearing on the latest Georgia Power request.

Even before the hearing began, those of us preparing to speak sensed something was wrong. In the cafeteria, there was a sudden rush of activity.

Moments later, we learned that a deal had already been struck between PSC staff and Georgia Power that would allow the utility to pursue an unprecedented expansion of power resources, largely to serve an influx of data centers.

This expansion would add about 10,000 megawatts of new capacity over the next five years, dwarfing Georgia’s existing generation and shaping the state’s energy future. That plan still needs approval from the five PSC members, as recently reported by the AJC.

This push is tied to a much bigger issue that deserves daylight. Georgia Power’s proposal to nearly double the size of its generation fleet is driven mainly by demand from new data centers, not by the needs of everyday Georgians.

RELATED
Opinion: Lower power bills by only $8.50 a month is a slap in the face to Georgians

Families are fearful of rising utility bills

As a climate advocate, I’m used to setbacks.

Laura Iyer is the executive director of Southern Sustainability Institute. (Courtesy)
Laura Iyer is the executive director of Southern Sustainability Institute. (Courtesy)

It often feels like slow, grinding loss or death by a thousand cuts. Programs fall through, progress stalls, and we regroup. When the Solar for All opportunity collapsed, I was heartbroken, but I still felt some sense of possibility.

I believed we could keep pushing through community effort and persistence.

This decision feels very different. It is not a small cut. It feels like a dagger. Building roughly five new gas plants and other fossil-dependent infrastructure will produce huge volumes of potent greenhouse gases and lock Georgia into decades of pollution.

This isn’t something we can counter with efficiency upgrades or a few more rooftop panels. It is a choice our children and grandchildren will inherit.

During the hearing, I listened to more than three hours of public testimony. Every speaker carried a community with them. People shared fears about rising bills. Industry experts warned of risks to consumers. Many spoke out of love for their families, because they understand what this decision means for Georgia’s climate legacy.

The public’s message was clear. The risks of this plan fall squarely on everyday ratepayers for generations to come, while the benefits flow to a small slice of the economy.

RELATED
Opinion: Southeast data center surge comes with opportunities and many tradeoffs

Commissioners seem to have their minds made up

The PSC is scheduled to vote on Friday. I would love to believe in a holiday season miracle, and that commissioners might step back. After hearing their discussion, however, I fear the decision is already made. The timing, tucked into an incredibly busy period when few can follow the proceedings, seems to make the public’s voice irrelevant.

I left the hearing shaken. It is hard not to feel a loss of faith in the system when those entrusted with our energy future choose a path that harms both people and planet. Many Georgians are only now beginning to understand how powerful the Public Service Commission is, and by the time that awareness reaches a broader audience, this decision may already be locked in.

RELATED
Opinion: Georgians deserve reliable power. Don’t seek to emulate Texas or California.

For those of us who spoke and for the many who could not be there, the hearing was a moment of solidarity. I am grateful for every person who showed up. Their courage made me feel less alone. Yet I am also grieving. In the story of David and Goliath, the giant won this round.

I write this with sadness, but also with the small hope that the commissioners will reconsider before their meeting. Georgia deserves a future built on clean energy, not one weighed down by decisions our descendants will struggle to bear.

Laura Iyer is the executive director of Southern Sustainability Institute.

About the Author

Laura Iyer

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Raising suspicion

OPINION

Trump’s rules threaten history at Georgia’s MLK Jr. and Ocmulgee national sites

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Satan suckered

Keep Reading

Lower power bills by only $8.50 a month is a slap in the face to Georgians

Georgia Power, PSC staff strike deal for $16B expansion to power data centers

Accountability for Public Service Commission is key to keeping the lights on

1h ago

Featured

Fani Willis testifies

Fani Willis blasts Senate panel in contentious hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County