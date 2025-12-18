PSC must consider families, climate legacy before approving Ga. Power proposal

Plant Bowen, commonly known as Bowen Steam Plant, is a coal power station, operating, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Euharlee, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The plan to increase power production puts data centers over consumers and the Peach State’s environment.

Even before the hearing began, those of us preparing to speak sensed something was wrong. In the cafeteria, there was a sudden rush of activity.

On Dec. 10, I attended the Georgia Public Service Commission hearing on the latest Georgia Power request.

Moments later, we learned that a deal had already been struck between PSC staff and Georgia Power that would allow the utility to pursue an unprecedented expansion of power resources, largely to serve an influx of data centers.

This expansion would add about 10,000 megawatts of new capacity over the next five years, dwarfing Georgia’s existing generation and shaping the state’s energy future. That plan still needs approval from the five PSC members, as recently reported by the AJC.

This push is tied to a much bigger issue that deserves daylight. Georgia Power’s proposal to nearly double the size of its generation fleet is driven mainly by demand from new data centers, not by the needs of everyday Georgians.

Families are fearful of rising utility bills