Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Spot remover

By
2 hours ago

https://www.ajc.com/opinion/mike-luckovich/

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: On the same page

OPINION

Redefine addiction recovery for men and the community will see results

OPINION

Legendary DeKalb newspaper editor Britt Fayssoux ignored political pressure

Keep Reading

Mike Luckovich: New name

Tyler Kolek chases down Donovan Mitchell for a block and helps the Knicks catch the Cavaliers

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson runs, catches and prays for his team

Featured

Hoschton Police Department and ICE operation

‘I’ll bring ‘em to you’: Hoschton police teamed with ICE at traffic stops

These are the 10 questions that will shape Georgia politics in 2026

Senior Atlanta Housing official accused of defrauding Section 8 program