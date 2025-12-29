opinion I drive 47 miles to school daily and witness how Atlanta fails its people For many of us, the distance isn’t a choice. It’s the cost of trying to get somewhere better. Traffic has become the city of Atlanta’s shared burden, yet it affects people unequally, Serah Alamer writes. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Serah Alamer – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

If you asked a hundred Atlantans what they dislike most about this city, most would say traffic. It’s the first thing people complain about online, in passing conversations, even in the small talk before meetings. And they’re not wrong. Atlanta’s traffic is exhausting, expensive and deeply unfair. I’ve lived in that unfairness since pre-K.

Every morning, I travel 47 miles just to get to school. If I'm lucky, 90 minutes of taillights, brake lights and silence — which is enough time to watch the sunrise through a windshield instead of a window. People ask me, "Why not just go to a closer school?" But not everyone can. Not everyone can change their ZIP code, find a new job or uproot their life for convenience. For many of us, the distance isn't a choice. It's the cost of trying to get somewhere better. RELATED Opinion: Georgia is driving toward safer roads by investing in self-driving trucks So much precious time is lost being stuck in traffic There's a strange rhythm to being stuck in motion. Serah Alamer is a junior at Al-Falah Academy in Norcross. (Courtesy) There's a strange rhythm to being stuck in motion. You start memorizing the city; the same billboards, the same cracked roads, the same faces behind steering wheels who look just as tired as you do. Sometimes I wonder how many dreams have been delayed between these lanes, how many hours we've traded for miles. Atlanta's traffic steals time, which, in my opinion, is the most valuable thing we own. From the people who can least afford to lose it. For every car stuck on the highway, life is happening (or slipping away) in different ways.

In 30 extra minutes, someone could’ve made it home before dark, tucked their child in or caught their breath after a long day. In 30 minutes, a loved one could’ve passed, a chance could’ve been missed, a door could’ve closed.