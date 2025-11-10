Opinion Veterans are true patriots who fought for U.S. out of a sense of duty Remember the battle does not end on the battlefield; it continues in the hearts and minds of veterans once they’re home. Vietnam veteran Cy Stricker (left) wears an American flag on his jacket at the Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Atlanta History Center on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024)

By Lynn Walker Gendusa – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

True patriotism cannot be reduced to a sound bite or used to define a political leader, party or group. It means loving your country so profoundly that you are willing to fight for, defend, protect and honor America and its values. True patriotism involves believing in freedom, adhering to our Constitution and upholding justice and equality.

RELATED Opinion: 'We the People' are failing the promise of the Declaration of Independence No one embodies American loyalty better than a soldier. These brave individuals are willing to surrender their lives for the country they love, embracing the values represented by the red, white and blue. They understand how fragile liberty can be and proudly serve to uphold it as the foundation of America. I take great pride in my children, my husband and many members of my family for their accomplishments. However, the knowledge that my brother, John, served in a war to protect the rest of us fills me with humble gratitude for the tremendous sacrifices made by our veterans. Veterans do not boast about their feats, but they still mourn Through my writing, I have met many Vietnam veterans. I am filled with awe each time because their lives exemplify honorable patriotism. Their battle scars are marked with dignity and pride. Lynn Walker Gendusa of Roswell is an essay writer and author of the book "Southern Comfort." (Courtesy) Through my writing, I have met many Vietnam veterans. I am filled with awe each time because their lives exemplify honorable patriotism. Their battle scars are marked with dignity and pride. They do not boast about their accomplishments but instead share their victories quietly among one another as they recount the tales of battles fought. They still mourn the loss of their comrades who died in rice paddies and dense jungles on foreign soil. The years do not diminish the horrors they witnessed, nor does time fade the painful memories. Those who spent years as prisoners of war are the true heroes who understand freedom more profoundly than most of us can comprehend. Our brave warriors, hailing from every corner of our nation, represent the rich diversity of America. They come from every ethnicity, religion and political party, yet they join, transcending these differences, to form the barrier that protects the rest of us. Their agreement in battle, their singular focus on preserving democracy and our rights, showcases the power of our nation's unity.

We owe veterans the best of care and services Each year, Veterans Day quietly arrives in November. Some people may appreciate the day off, while others might visit a friend who has served in the military.

Many, however, simply continue with their daily routines. They drop the kids off at school, head to the office, prepare dinner and go to bed. Before turning off the light, do they reflect on the fact that those who serve provide them with the peace to live their lives? We owe our veterans far more than we currently provide. Veterans Affairs hospitals should be among the finest in the country, and veterans’ housing should be the most affordable. Access to quality child care and education for their children must be simplified. Healing from the mental wounds and scars of war and service must become more accessible, timely and effective. RELATED Opinion: Civility is not enough after Charlie Kirk’s death. We need mutual respect. We must remember that the battle does not end on the battlefield; it continues in the hearts and minds of our veterans as they return home. Our duty is to support them during this new phase of their service. America’s beacon on the hill shines the light on our nation’s spirit for the world to see, and that light is made brilliant by the character of our soldiers. Whether they are serving today or in the past, the men and women in uniform have saved us by their willingness to sacrifice everything for our sake.

Show patriotism by ending polarization One day in 1965, a young sailor was working on the deck of his Navy destroyer in the waters near what was then called Saigon. As the sun beat down and the crew grew weary, the sailor turned to my brother, Lt. John, and asked, “Why are we here in Vietnam?” Lt. John replied, “It’s unclear. I’m not sure of the motives or politics behind this war, but we are here because our country asked us to be.” The young sailor nodded in agreement, and they continued with their task without another word. We often forget that without uniting and bringing together people from all walks of life, we wouldn’t have won our battles and our flag would not be flying over this land. RELATED Opinion: Democrats are hungry, Republicans are complacent and all politics is national Our Constitution would not exist, our protests wouldn’t have been heard, our votes wouldn’t have been counted, our news wouldn’t have been shared and our freedom to pray would have been silenced.