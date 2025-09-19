Marine’s disappearance in Vietnam remains a mystery. Family deserves closure.

Jackson is among 1,566 American servicemen — 28 from Georgia — still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War. The uncertainty of the fates of those missing men will forever be a hole in the history of their families; Jackson’s in particular because of its unusual nature.

Ron Martz is a Marine Corps veteran, former reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and co-author of six books on military history. (Courtesy)

The accidental explosion that supposedly wounded Jackson occurred at a remote hilltop base that was being abandoned. It had been rigged with explosives to demolish it and the Marines assigned there were scheduled to leave that day. Official records show two Marines were killed and 10 wounded in the explosion.

Several eyewitnesses claimed they either saw Jackson on — or helped onto — a medical evacuation helicopter that took him to the hospital. But neither that hospital nor any other hospital in Vietnam had a record of him being admitted or treated.

Two days after the explosion, a unit was sent to the base to finish the demolition. Two sets of badly burned remains were found but were not recovered because it was assumed they were the two Vietnamese scouts assigned to Jackson’s unit.

At that time, no one knew Jackson was missing. In fact, four weeks passed before it was discovered no one could account for him and an investigation began to determine his whereabouts. Only then did Marines in Jackson’s unit begin reconstructing the events of Sept. 21 to try to figure out what had happened to him.

