MARTA promised a police officer on every train. That promise has gone largely unkept, and the consequences are now fatal.

I ride MARTA regularly and have seen a police presence on a train exactly once. Officers who are present tend to cluster on platforms, chatting rather than patrolling. Meanwhile, riders witness infractions on virtually every trip: people sleeping across seats, panhandling, eating and drinking, blasting phones or yelling, and vendors openly selling liquor, cigarettes, and stolen goods. All of it, ignored.

The recent killing of a passenger did not happen in a vacuum. It happened in an environment where MARTA’s own leadership signaled, through inaction, that the rules do not apply. The blood of that victim is on the hands of every official who let this commitment quietly die.

Safety is not complicated. It starts with presence and zero tolerance, enforced visibly and consistently. When riders see officers actually patrolling and intervening, the culture shifts. Criminal behavior thrives in the absence of accountability.

MARTA riders deserve to feel safe. They were promised they would be. It is time for MARTA’s leadership to either honor that commitment in full or publicly explain why they have not. The next crime against a victim is preventable. The choice is theirs.