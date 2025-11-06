Opinion Readers write San Francisco shuts out ICE and Democrats need lessons in anger management, truth telling. Our readeres write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

San Francisco models how to respond to ICE threat Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents descend on a city and, without any identification, kidnap people off the street who look Hispanic and therefore might be criminals. The captives get sent to detention camps without any due process, where they suffer while they wait for eventual deportation.

This is cruelty! San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins learned that President Donald Trump planned to send ICE and other federal agents into San Francisco and prepared her office to act. She said if those tactics were used in San Francisco, she would treat ICE agents like anyone else who commits assault or battery. Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately backed her up, confirming that state and local authorities do have that power. In addition, no president can pardon those convicted under state law. After she issued these public statements, Trump called off his plan to send Border Patrol and National Guard units into San Francisco.

Local resistance worked because officials stood firm. They drew a line, and Trump retreated.

Our local DAs should prepare to do the same thing if it proves to be needed here. RICHARD PATTERSON, DECATUR Dems need anger management The AJC Oct. 29 article, “Resist Trump, Ga. Dems say in AJC poll,” is then interpreted as “fueling calls for a more confrontational approach.” Given that resisting Trump ranked so highly at 20% in the AJC poll of important issues, my interpretation is that this should fuel calls for increased mental health support to Democrats to combat their irrational anger management.

This is the same level of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” that prompted Congressman Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to insist that any Democrat running for the presidency should first and foremost commit to destroying the new White House ballroom (X.com, Oct. 25). Do Atlantans not see the utter futility of using personal hatred to direct their political decisions? What does that have to do with the good of the country? KAREN KELLEY, MARIETTA Sen. Warnock reckless in comments about tariffs Regarding the AJC Oct. 29 article, “Atlanta, GM tech center to close, losing 325 jobs,” Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said: “Trump’s reckless tariffs are directly to blame for the termination of hundreds of Georgia jobs at the GM Innovation Center.” GM spokesperson: “The current trade environment had no impact on GM’s decision to close the center.”