Opinion Readers write (AJC 2013)

Ex-prisoners need a fair chance to start over Formerly incarcerated individuals deserve more than a second chance; they deserve a fair one. As a graduate student in social work at the University of Georgia, and as the daughter of a man who was incarcerated and released in October 2022, I have seen firsthand how challenging reentry can be when the right support systems are missing.

Many returning citizens come home determined to rebuild their lives yet face barriers that make stability nearly impossible. Limited access to employment, housing, transportation and mental-health services often leaves people struggling to get on their feet. These obstacles don’t make our communities safer; they make reintegration harder. Georgia needs stronger, more coordinated systems that guide individuals from the moment they are released. That includes expanding reentry programs, improving access to stable housing, offering job-training pathways and encouraging employers to hire returning citizens. These supports not only reduce recidivism but also strengthen families and communities across our state. When my father came home, compassion and practical assistance were essential to his transition. Every returning citizen deserves the same chance to succeed. Supporting reintegration isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s how we build safer, healthier communities. CHELSEA VIOLENES-HILL, POWDER SPRINGS

